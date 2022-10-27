Patriots QB Mac Jones named starter vs. Jets
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be under center to start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced Thursday.
"Mac took a full workload (Wednesday). I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go," Belichick said Thursday.
When a reporter asked Belichick to confirm that Jones would be the starter, the coach responded with the following:
"That's what I just said, isn't it? He got a full load," Belichick said.
Belichick added that Jones is getting the start because he's fully healthy. Jones played for the first time on Monday since sustaining a high-ankle sprain on Sept. 25.
Jones was pulled after three series in the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Belichick said after the game that Jones wasn't removed for performance. However, he also said it wasn't a medical decision.
Rookie Bailey Zappe replaced Jones and played the rest of the game, throwing for 185 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
The Patriots (3-4) visit the New York Jets (5-2) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
