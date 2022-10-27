NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Related
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Reports: Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
NFL leading tackler Roquan Smith is relocating from the Chicago Bears to the heart of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported the Bears agreed to trade Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, following the rebuild pattern of shedding salary since general manager Ryan Poles took over the team in January. Smith, 25, is a two-time second-team All-Pro with the Bears...
NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets
Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3). Folk, who played...
The Great One: 5 Reasons Bill Belichick is the best
With Bill Belichick recording his 325th win Sunday to eclipse George Halas for second place on the NFL's all-time wins list behind Don Shula (347) -- it's time to put the argument about who is the greatest NFL coach to rest. Spoiler alert: It's Belichick. Why is The Hoodie No. 1? Here are five reasons: ...
Bills vs. Titans; comparing two of the newest stadium deals in the NFL
With the Buffalo Bills still working on finalizing a stadium deal here in Western New York, some 700 miles southwest there is a new stadium deal that has demanded the NFL's attention.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Offense: C Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in...
Photos: Packers take on Bills in Buffalo
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
