Massachusetts State

NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

By Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
Reports: Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

NFL leading tackler Roquan Smith is relocating from the Chicago Bears to the heart of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported the Bears agreed to trade Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, following the rebuild pattern of shedding salary since general manager Ryan Poles took over the team in January. Smith, 25, is a two-time second-team All-Pro with the Bears...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets

Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3). Folk, who played...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Great One: 5 Reasons Bill Belichick is the best

With Bill Belichick recording his 325th win Sunday to eclipse George Halas for second place on the NFL's all-time wins list behind Don Shula (347) -- it's time to put the argument about who is the greatest NFL coach to rest. Spoiler alert: It's Belichick. Why is The Hoodie No. 1? Here are five reasons: ...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Offense: C Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in...
GREEN BAY, WI
