Patriots QB Mac Jones named starter vs. Jets

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be under center to start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced Thursday.

"Mac took a full workload (Wednesday). I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go," Belichick said Thursday.

When a reporter asked Belichick to confirm that Jones would be the starter, the coach responded with the following:

"That's what I just said, isn't it? He got a full load," Belichick said.

Belichick added that Jones is getting the start because he's fully healthy. Jones played for the first time on Monday since sustaining a high-ankle sprain on Sept. 25.

Jones was pulled after three series in the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Belichick said after the game that Jones wasn't removed for performance. However, he also said it wasn't a medical decision.

Rookie Bailey Zappe replaced Jones and played the rest of the game, throwing for 185 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

The Patriots (3-4) visit the New York Jets (5-2) on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Related
The Greeneville Sun

Panthers sticking with P.J. Walker at QB

P.J. Walker will remain the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks made the announcement Monday, a decision that again relegates Baker Mayfield to the bench. Wilks said Mayfield has been a "ultimate, ultimate pro" over being benched. Walker is 1-2 as the starter for the Panthers, who are 2-6 heading into their Week 9 game at Cincinnati. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Greeneville Sun

NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets

Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3). Folk, who played...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder

Pass rusher Bradley Chubb was acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks that includes a 2023 first-round selection. The Broncos confirmed the deal before the official trade deadline arrived Tuesday. NFL Network also reported the Dolphins were trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins pledged to work toward a...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Georgia OLB Nolan Smith (pec) done for season

Georgia pass-rusher Nolan Smith is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, On3 Sports and ESPN reported Tuesday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Smith was doubtful for this weekend's mega matchup between the No. 1 Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) and No. 2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) in Athens, Ga. Smart initially feared Smith had dislocated his shoulder in the first half of last Saturday's 42-20 win...
ATHENS, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) out 3-4 weeks

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and likely will be sidelined 3-4 weeks, NFL Network reported Monday. Ingram, 32, was injured in the first half of the Saints' 24-0 win over Las Vegas on Sunday. He played just five snaps before the injury, catching one pass for 2 yards. It was originally feared Ingram had sustained a major injury, per the report. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Greeneville Sun

The Great One: 5 Reasons Bill Belichick is the best

With Bill Belichick recording his 325th win Sunday to eclipse George Halas for second place on the NFL's all-time wins list behind Don Shula (347) -- it's time to put the argument about who is the greatest NFL coach to rest. Spoiler alert: It's Belichick. Why is The Hoodie No. 1? Here are five reasons: ...
The Greeneville Sun

Ravens climbing AFC futures odds board

Futures odds shifts are beginning to spotlight a rising contender in the AFC: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens jumped to +800 to win the conference at 5-3 following the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North duel on Monday night that capped Week 8 in the NFL. Cincinnati is 4-4 and the Browns are 3-5. Baltimore had been +1400 in July to win the AFC at...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines

Running back Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss, who joins Indianapolis as a backup to Jonathan Taylor, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday. Moss and a 2023 draft choice -- a conditional sixth-rounder -- go to the Colts and the Bills add the versatile Hines, who has 25 receptions for 188 yards this season. The trade is pending physicals and was reportedly accepted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

Arthur Smith likes direction of his first-place Falcons

It's been years since the Atlanta Falcons have been in first place in the NFC South. But at 4-4, that's exactly where they find themselves ahead of Sunday's home date with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3). Arthur Smith doesn't want his team to rest on its laurels. But he is proud of the team's resiliency and the culture that's coming together in his second season as coach of the Falcons. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Bill Belichick becomes second-winningest coach in NFL history

Bill Belichick earned his 325th win (regular season and postseason) on Sunday, becoming the second-winningest coach in NFL history. The New England Patriots (4-4) defeated the New York Jets (5-3) 22-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., giving Belichick sole possession of second place on the all-time list. He passed the legendary George Halas (324 wins), who coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. It was also the Patriots' 13th straight win...
The Greeneville Sun

Rams WR Cooper Kupp not expecting ankle injury to be serious

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp doesn't expect the ankle injury he sustained Sunday to be anything serious, and said he was feeling good following Los Angeles' 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp exited the game with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter after catching a 6-yard pass. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner made the tackle, and Kupp's foot got rolled up on the play. "I'm doing alright right now....
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

The Detroit Lions are trading Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to division rival Minnesota in exchange for two draft picks, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Vikings are sending Detroit a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder, per the reports. The Vikings get Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

