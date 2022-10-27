ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WBOY

Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Lottery announced on Monday that a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in the Mountain State. The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The winning numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53 and 69; the Mega Ball was 7.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Daily Voice

Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball

One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia

Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
EMPORIA, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples

WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Powerball jackpot grows to $825 million; drawing is tonight

BALTIMORE -- The Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger. The money pot has reached $825 million, making it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.The drawing for the multi-million prize is tonight at 11 p.m.So, there is still time for last-minute participants to buy a ticket.Maryland lottery officials broke down the ways for the owner of the winning ticket to claim their prize."The cash prize is an estimate, right now. of $410.2 million," a lottery official explained. "The way that works out is if you do opt to get the cash value, it will be a lump sum. If you do opt for the annuity, you'll get $825 million. You'll get an initial payment and then 29 graduated payments over 29 years."The Powerball jackpot has grown large because no one has hit all six numbers since August 3. 
MARYLAND STATE
NBC12

2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
VIRGINIA STATE

