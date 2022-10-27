Read full article on original website
WBOY
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Lottery announced on Monday that a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in the Mountain State. The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The winning numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53 and 69; the Mega Ball was 7.
North Carolina man wins $250,000 from his second lottery ticket ever
A North Carolina man said the scratch-off ticket that earned him a $250,000 prize was only the second lottery ticket he had ever bought in his life.
WTOP
Tuesday is Virginia’s deadline for individual tax returns and getting up to $500 back
If you live in Virginia and you haven’t filed your individual income tax forms for 2021, the deadline is Tuesday. If you miss this deadline, it may cost you in more ways than one. In previous years, Virginia residents were required to file their state tax return by May...
Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball
One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization.
Virginia Attorney Who Won Under Trebek, Jennings, Back For 'Jeopardy!' Tournament Of Champions
An attorney from Virginia has secured his spot in the latest “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, where he will match wits with some of the game show's greatest players of recent years. Zach Newkirk, an attorney from Alexandria, will be back on the big blue "Jeopardy!" stage for the...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach mayor, developer deny allegations of cronyism from Bruce Smith
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith was front and center in 2017 when an independent probe concluded the business playing field in Virginia Beach was not level for minorities, women and handicapped veterans. Five years later, in a mid-October town hall meeting, Smith decried...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia
Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
The best and worst cities for veterans to live
Results of new research rank the best and worst cities for veterans. Virginia Beach came in just outside the Top 10, ranking number 11.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is low; 35 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
Additional unprocessed voter registration applications discovered in Virginia
"It's very concerning they just found these applications now," said Virginia Beach Voter Registrar Christine Lewis, who says her office has to process 6,500 new applications this week.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples
WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
Filing extension deadline for Virginia taxpayers is nearing
An automatic, six-month extension for Virginia taxpayers to file their individual income taxes for 2021 is coming up.
Powerball jackpot grows to $825 million; drawing is tonight
BALTIMORE -- The Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger. The money pot has reached $825 million, making it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.The drawing for the multi-million prize is tonight at 11 p.m.So, there is still time for last-minute participants to buy a ticket.Maryland lottery officials broke down the ways for the owner of the winning ticket to claim their prize."The cash prize is an estimate, right now. of $410.2 million," a lottery official explained. "The way that works out is if you do opt to get the cash value, it will be a lump sum. If you do opt for the annuity, you'll get $825 million. You'll get an initial payment and then 29 graduated payments over 29 years."The Powerball jackpot has grown large because no one has hit all six numbers since August 3.
NBC12
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
Where can you go trick-or-treating in Central Virginia?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
'Life-changing' Virginia program seeks funding for 2nd year
It has been nearly a year since a handful of police departments in Central Virginia implemented a program called Project Recover.
Virginia gives $60M in tax credits to help with rental affordability
(The Center Square) – Investors developing affordable rental housing options will receive about $60 million in state grants through the Housing Opportunity Tax Credits, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The grants will be awarded through Virginia Housing, which is Virginia’s housing finance agency. “A priority in the forefront of...
