Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest weekly percentage surge since May. The S&P and the Nasdaq recorded their second consecutive weekly gains, while the blue-chip Dow notched gains for fourth consecutive week. Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped around 7.6% on Friday after...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin Earnings Drive U.S. Stock Rally

U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin dampened worries of a dismal earnings season as it begins to pick up steam. Goldman Sachs Group Inc gained 2.07% after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as a...
Toronto Stock Exchange Faced Brief Outage, Resumes Trading After Morning Halt

The TMX Group, which operates Toronto Stock Exchange, said trading had stopped for the TSX, TSXV, and Alpha markets just after 10 a.m. in Toronto. TMX said it was experiencing a connection issue with the TSX order entry symbol range M to S. The market was in a pre-open state until 11:10 a.m. when trading resumed.
Analyst Ratings for OptimizeRx

Within the last quarter, OptimizeRx OPRX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $21.2 versus the current price of OptimizeRx at $15.45, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated OptimizeRx...
Short Volatility Alert: Colgate-Palmolive Company

On Monday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.07% to $73.84. The overall sentiment for CL has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
