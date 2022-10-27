ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO



 

The Associated Press

1 construction worker dies in bridge collapse in Missouri

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old construction worker from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed in northwest Missouri, officials said Thursday. The bridge was under construction when it fell on Wednesday in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City. The fatality was identified Thursday as Connor Ernst, who worked for a contractor at the bridge site. Clay County sheriff’s officials initially said two other construction workers were injured but later Wednesday said a third construction worker was on the bridge. The three workers were able to extricate themselves and suffered minor injuries, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Officers are working to learn more following a shooting in East Columbia on Saturday. The department says they identified one potential suspect and brought them in for questioning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired. The post One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI by Drugs After Airborne Crash

One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
KSN.com

Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Missouri

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri yard Monday night. The death is suspected to be a dog attack that happened Monday evening, however, investigators say there is a real possibility that the driver experienced a medical emergency before getting mauled by the dogs.
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County

A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WIBW

Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
kttn.com

17-year-old Laweson teenager demolishes SUV on Route D

A 17-year-old Lawson girl was hurt Sunday morning when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned and hit a fence east of Lawson. The teenager was treated at the scene and released. The accident happened on Route D at Blue Jay Trail Circle as the SUV was westbound on...
krcgtv.com

Mexico officials identify person who threatened school

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Police and school authorities in Mexico say they have identified an individual who made a social media threat against two schools Thursday evening, causing the cancellation of classes Friday. According to a social media post from the Mexico School District, "When school resumes on Tuesday, November...
