ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About Welltower OP

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Welltower OP WELL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Summit Materials's Earnings: A Preview

Summit Materials SUM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Summit Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Summit Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $14.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $285.58 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $260.00.
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Neogen Corporation

On Monday, shares of Neogen Corporation NEOG experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.53% to $13.20. The overall sentiment for NEOG has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Colgate-Palmolive Company

On Monday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.07% to $73.84. The overall sentiment for CL has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Benzinga

BG Staffing's Earnings Outlook

BG Staffing BGSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BG Staffing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. BG Staffing bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector

As of the close of business on Monday, 10/31, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.66%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga

Where Stryker Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Stryker SYK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Stryker has an average price target of $243.38 with a high of $270.00 and a low of $220.00.
Benzinga

T-Mobile US Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, T-Mobile US TMUS posted Q3 earnings of $508.00 million, an increase from Q2 of 570.37%. Sales dropped to $19.48 billion, a 1.14% decrease between quarters. T-Mobile US collected $19.70 billion in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $108.00 million loss. What Is Return...
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Selective Insurance Group's Earnings

Selective Insurance Group SIGI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Selective Insurance Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. Selective Insurance Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Lear Posts Q3 Earnings Above Street Estimates

Lear Corp LEA reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $5.24 billion, beating the consensus of $5.17 billion. Global vehicle production increased 29% Y/Y, with North America rising 24%, Europe gaining 20%, and China climbing 35%. Net sales from North America rose 27.7% Y/Y, Europe and Africa grew...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for SBA Communications

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Why This Uber Analyst Says 'Relatively Robust' Q3 Earnings Show 'Healthy Growth'

Wedbush analysts see a buying opportunity in shares of Uber Technologies Inc UBER after the rideshare company posted strong quarterly results showing it's gaining momentum into 2023. What Happened: Uber reported third-quarter revenue of $8.3 billion, which was up 72% year-over-year. The number beat average analyst estimates of $8.13 billion,...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Qualys

Qualys QLYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qualys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Qualys bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy