Expert Ratings for Nutrien

Within the last quarter, Nutrien NTR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Nutrien. The company has an average price target of $99.5 with a high of $113.00 and a low of $70.00.
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Welltower OP

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Welltower OP WELL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Earnings Preview: OneSpaWorld Holdings

OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OneSpaWorld Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. OneSpaWorld Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Summit Hotel Properties Earnings Preview

Summit Hotel Properties INN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Summit Hotel Properties will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. Summit Hotel Properties bulls will hope to hear the company...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Travelers Companies

Within the last quarter, Travelers Companies TRV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Travelers Companies. The company has an average price target of $185.43 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $164.00.
Why Match Group Shares Are Soaring After Hours

Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Match Group said third-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $810 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $795.43 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 41 cents per share.
Analyst Ratings for Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil XOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $112.62 versus the current price of Exxon Mobil at $111.77, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Earnings Outlook For SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint SPNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SiriusPoint will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. SiriusPoint bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Taiwan Semiconductor Unusual Options Activity For November 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Gilead Sciences Unusual Options Activity For November 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Gilead Sciences GILD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
How To Attend Palantir Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Palantir Technologies PLTR will host a conference call at 08:00 AM ET on November 7, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an...
Earnings Preview For Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fresh Del Monte Produce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce bulls will hope to...
How Is The Market Feeling About American Intl Gr?

American Intl Gr's AIG short percent of float has fallen 4.6% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.31 million shares sold short, which is 0.83% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Airbnb Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Airbnb Inc ABNB shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Airbnb reported third-quarter revenue of $2.88 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.84 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.45 per share.
