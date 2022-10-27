Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office investigates Bigfork homicide
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Bigfork. Officials were called to a home for a welfare check on Friday and found a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman dead inside. Sheriff Brian Heino said investigators interviewed a person of interest. No charges...
NBCMontana
Whitefish City Hall hosts Trick or Treat Street
MISSOULA, MT — Whitefish City Hall is hosting a Trick or Treat Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Participants are invited to come and collect candy at stations inside the building. There's a chance to win a free Recreation Program as well. The Whitefish Fire...
NBCMontana
Gateway to Glacier exhibit to be unveiled at FVCC Wachholz Center
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Wachholz College Center on the campus of the Flathead Valley Community College will unveil a new art gallery exhibit this Friday. Gateway to Glacier features a curated selection of paintings, photography and sculpture arranged in a visual narrative highlighting pieces from the Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell.
NBCMontana
Kalispell Logan Health hosts educational event for high school students
KALISPELL, MONT. — Kalispell Logan Health hosted an event to teach students interested in health topics about the many different career paths in the health care industry. More than 160 high school juniors and seniors from Columbia Falls, Glacier, Flathead, Stillwater Christian and Lincoln County High Schools attended the Hyped on Healthcare event.
