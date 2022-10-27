ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings for OptimizeRx

Within the last quarter, OptimizeRx OPRX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $21.2 versus the current price of OptimizeRx at $15.45, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated OptimizeRx...
Analyst Ratings for Teradata

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Teradata TDC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for SBA Communications

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
T-Mobile US Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, T-Mobile US TMUS posted Q3 earnings of $508.00 million, an increase from Q2 of 570.37%. Sales dropped to $19.48 billion, a 1.14% decrease between quarters. T-Mobile US collected $19.70 billion in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $108.00 million loss. What Is Return...
Summit Materials's Earnings: A Preview

Summit Materials SUM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Summit Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Summit Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of Piedmont Office Realty's Earnings

Piedmont Office Realty PDM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Piedmont Office Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Piedmont Office Realty bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Preview: Qualys

Qualys QLYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qualys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Qualys bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.69% to $98.66 Tuesday morning. The stock is trading lower on downward momentum after the company last week reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. The stock is also trading lower amid overall market weakness as...
A Preview Of Selective Insurance Group's Earnings

Selective Insurance Group SIGI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Selective Insurance Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. Selective Insurance Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Short Volatility Alert: Colgate-Palmolive Company

On Monday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.07% to $73.84. The overall sentiment for CL has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector

As of the close of business on Monday, 10/31, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.66%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Short Volatility Alert: Neogen Corporation

On Monday, shares of Neogen Corporation NEOG experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.53% to $13.20. The overall sentiment for NEOG has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
BG Staffing's Earnings Outlook

BG Staffing BGSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BG Staffing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. BG Staffing bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 85 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobileye Global MBLY. First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. XPO Logistics XPO shares dropped the most,...
