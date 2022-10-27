ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Just Dropped A New Trailer For ‘Disenchanted,’ The Sequel To ‘Enchanted’

It seems like Disney has been teasing an Enchanted sequel for the longest time (okay, it was announced in 2020, which does feel like a lifetime ago). During Disney’s D23 Expo, the studio showed off a ton of news, like a new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the confirmation of Inside Out 2, and a feature-length trailer for Disenchanted, the Enchanted sequel. And now, the studio has given us an even more in-depth look at the details of Disenchanted with a brand new trailer just a couple of weeks before the film’s release.
Amanda Kloots' Son Is Starting To Ask Where His Dad Is, And It's 'Really Hard'

Two years after his tragic death, Nick Cordero’s widow Amanda Kloots is still processing the loss and, now, the grief of their 3-year-old son, Elvis. In a new interview with Bobbi Brown on her podcast The Important Things, Kloots, 40, opened up about her grieving process as Elvis comes to understand the absence of his Broadway star father, who died in July 2020 at the age of 41 following complications from COVID-19. Elvis was just 13 months old when Cordero died, but has now started to ask “where his dad is,” Kloots said.
Hilary Swank Opens Up About Why She Waited Until 48 To Have Kids

When Hilary Swank announced to the world that she was pregnant with twins at 48 years old, some wondered what had made the actor wait so long to start a family. While speaking to Extra, Swank confessed her life just wasn’t in the right place before this moment. The right moment, the right partner — it all needed to be there in order for Swank to move forward.
Daniel Radcliffe Wants His Future Kids To Avoid Fame "At All Costs”

Adult actors who were once child stars know a thing or two about the slippery slope of Hollywood and have first-hand experience of the effects and pressures of fame at such a young age. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe had some thoughts on kids in the industry and what he would want for his kids (if he ever has any).
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
TikTok Grandma Babs Costello Shares Incredible Pumpkin Carving Tips

As with her dishwasher tricks, Barbara “Babs” Costello (@BrunchWithBabs) is back again with life-changing tips for spooky season. The TikTok grandma shared incredible ideas for making pumpkin carving a whole lot easier — and her video is going viral on the social media platform. Now with 23...
My Kids Are 'Too Old' For Halloween And Man, I Miss It

For the past few years, I’ve felt the same way when October rolls around and everyone is decorating with pumpkins, cornstalks, and spooky critters hanging on their front doors: so nostalgic I get teary-eyed. I love fall, and wearing a sweater on a nippy day gets me more excited than it should. But there’s a part of me that dies inside when I see mums and bales of hay. That’s because my kids are now “too old” for Halloween, and I wasn’t ready.
Can A Scaredy Cat Kid Still Enjoy Halloween?

You already know not to bring your anxious little one to a haunted house, or to induce nightmares in your kiddo by introducing them to horror movies. But what happens if your child displays hesitation, anxiety, or straight-up fear over standard Halloween fare, such as costumed kids at a party or trick-or-treating when it’s dark and (therefore) spooky outside?
Could Witchcraft Make You A Better Parent? Real Witches Say ‘Yes’

As a new mom fumbling through the daily grind of work, caregiving, and what little social life I can manage to eke in, I often find myself wondering how other parents pull it off. Sure, I may be able to slog through the day, but the idea that I could do so while feeling calm? Collected? Powerful, even? A sheer fantasy. Some days I’m so worn down (or, as we say in my household, “like butter scraped over too much bread”), that I feel I’d need to summon supernatural energy to thrive — rather than just survive.
Drew Barrymore Thought E.T. Was Real

Drew Barrymore might have grown up fast in Hollywood, but at the end of the day, she was still a kid who didn’t quite understand how animatronics and puppetry worked in the film business. The talk show host revealed that while she was filming E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial at the age of 7, she totally thought E.T. was real.
