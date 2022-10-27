As a new mom fumbling through the daily grind of work, caregiving, and what little social life I can manage to eke in, I often find myself wondering how other parents pull it off. Sure, I may be able to slog through the day, but the idea that I could do so while feeling calm? Collected? Powerful, even? A sheer fantasy. Some days I’m so worn down (or, as we say in my household, “like butter scraped over too much bread”), that I feel I’d need to summon supernatural energy to thrive — rather than just survive.

