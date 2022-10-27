Read full article on original website
T-Mobile US Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, T-Mobile US TMUS posted Q3 earnings of $508.00 million, an increase from Q2 of 570.37%. Sales dropped to $19.48 billion, a 1.14% decrease between quarters. T-Mobile US collected $19.70 billion in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $108.00 million loss. What Is Return...
Analyst Sees S&P 500 Surging Over 10% Tomorrow If Fed Takes These 2 Actions
The market has started the week on a negative note after a strong October. The near-term direction of the market largely hinges on what the Fed’s monetary policy-setting arm — the Federal Open Market Committee — does on Wednesday. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rally...
Earnings Outlook For Texas Pacific Land Trust
Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $14.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust bulls will hope to...
Looking Into Eaton Corp's Recent Short Interest
Eaton Corp's ETN short percent of float has risen 5.15% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.05 million shares sold short, which is 1.02% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 10/31, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.66%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Analyst Ratings for Teradata
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Teradata TDC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Republic Services's Return on Invested Capital Insights
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Republic Services RSG earned $416.90 million, a 12.13% increase from the preceding quarter. Republic Services also posted a total of $3.60 billion in sales, a 5.38% increase since Q2. In Q2, Republic Services earned $371.80 million, and total sales reached $3.41 billion. Why Is...
BG Staffing's Earnings Outlook
BG Staffing BGSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BG Staffing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. BG Staffing bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Lear Posts Q3 Earnings Above Street Estimates
Lear Corp LEA reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $5.24 billion, beating the consensus of $5.17 billion. Global vehicle production increased 29% Y/Y, with North America rising 24%, Europe gaining 20%, and China climbing 35%. Net sales from North America rose 27.7% Y/Y, Europe and Africa grew...
A Preview Of Selective Insurance Group's Earnings
Selective Insurance Group SIGI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Selective Insurance Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. Selective Insurance Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Why Abiomed Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 50%? Here Are 60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Safe-T Group Ltd SFET shares surged 63.7% to $0.4910 as the company said its privacy application reached over 5,000,000 downloads. Abiomed, Inc. ABMD shares jumped 50.4% to $379.01 after Johnson & Johnson announced it will acquire the company. Also, the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings,...
Expert Ratings for SBA Communications
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
A Preview Of Ingevity's Earnings
Ingevity NGVT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ingevity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69. Ingevity bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SBA Communications
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why This Argo Blockchain Analyst Is No Longer Bullish
The lower price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and increased mining costs have weighed on mining stocks including Argo Blockchain PLC - ADR ARBK. Here's why an analyst downgraded shares until more clarity is reached. The Argo Blockchain Analyst: Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi lowered the rating on Argo Blockchain from Buy...
Why This Uber Analyst Says 'Relatively Robust' Q3 Earnings Show 'Healthy Growth'
Wedbush analysts see a buying opportunity in shares of Uber Technologies Inc UBER after the rideshare company posted strong quarterly results showing it's gaining momentum into 2023. What Happened: Uber reported third-quarter revenue of $8.3 billion, which was up 72% year-over-year. The number beat average analyst estimates of $8.13 billion,...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Safe-T Gr SFET shares moved upwards by 44.1% to $0.43 during Tuesday's regular session. Safe-T Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 44310.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
Pinterest's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Pinterest PINS brought in sales totaling $684.55 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 51.32%, resulting in a loss of $65.18 million. Pinterest collected $665.93 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $43.08 million loss. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data...
A Preview Of Piedmont Office Realty's Earnings
Piedmont Office Realty PDM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Piedmont Office Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Piedmont Office Realty bulls will hope to hear the company...
