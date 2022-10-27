Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwan Semiconductor Unusual Options Activity For November 01
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Expert Ratings for SBA Communications
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Looking Into Arch Capital Group's Recent Short Interest
Arch Capital Group's ACGL short percent of float has risen 3.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.80 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
First Solar Earns Analyst Upgrade Thanks To Strength In Bookings
Barclays analyst Christine Cho upgraded First Solar, Inc FSLR to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $162, up from $89. Demand for domestically-manufactured products supports First Solar's pricing power while its almost sold-out status through 2026 kicks the concern about potential ASP deterioration down the road, Cho wrote in a Tuesday note titled "First Solar: Strength in bookings; Upgrade to Equal Weight."
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Analyst Sees S&P 500 Surging Over 10% Tomorrow If Fed Takes These 2 Actions
The market has started the week on a negative note after a strong October. The near-term direction of the market largely hinges on what the Fed’s monetary policy-setting arm — the Federal Open Market Committee — does on Wednesday. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rally...
Earnings Outlook For Texas Pacific Land Trust
Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $14.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust bulls will hope to...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 10/31, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.66%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Short Volatility Alert: Neogen Corporation
On Monday, shares of Neogen Corporation NEOG experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.53% to $13.20. The overall sentiment for NEOG has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Horizon Therapeutics Does Not Have Meaningful Upside, Analyst Initiating Coverage Says
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics plc HZNP with a Neutral rating and a price target of $74. The analyst writes that Horizon deserves credit for executing management's vision of building a rare disease powerhouse. Moreover, it's been a remarkable transformation for the company as it has emerged from...
If The Drop In Demand Is Real, Why Is UPS Handling It So Much Better Than FedEx?
After FedEx FDX released its earnings for the fiscal first quarter last month, investors began to pay close attention to the transportation giant’s performance as a possible gauge for the state of the general economy. Several analysts cut the company’s price target as management blamed a drop in shipping...
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
VEON VEON shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $0.35 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 216.6K, which is 32.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.1 million. Anghami ANGH...
Summit Materials's Earnings: A Preview
Summit Materials SUM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Summit Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Summit Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1
Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
T-Mobile US Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, T-Mobile US TMUS posted Q3 earnings of $508.00 million, an increase from Q2 of 570.37%. Sales dropped to $19.48 billion, a 1.14% decrease between quarters. T-Mobile US collected $19.70 billion in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $108.00 million loss. What Is Return...
9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why This Uber Analyst Says 'Relatively Robust' Q3 Earnings Show 'Healthy Growth'
Wedbush analysts see a buying opportunity in shares of Uber Technologies Inc UBER after the rideshare company posted strong quarterly results showing it's gaining momentum into 2023. What Happened: Uber reported third-quarter revenue of $8.3 billion, which was up 72% year-over-year. The number beat average analyst estimates of $8.13 billion,...
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
Short Volatility Alert: Colgate-Palmolive Company
On Monday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.07% to $73.84. The overall sentiment for CL has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0