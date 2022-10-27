Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
New CWD zone in Grand Rapids area
A new Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) zone has been designated in the Grand Rapids area ahead of Saturday’s 2022 Minnesota firearms deer hunting opener. The new CWD area was designated in deer permit area (DPA) 179, which is now DPA 679. CWD was confirmed in an adult doe found dead within the city limits of Grand Rapids in March 2022.
FOX 21 Online
Garfield Avenue Closed Earlier Due To Oversized Truck Being Stuck
DULUTH, Minn. — A main road in Duluth was closed earlier Monday due to an oversized truck load being stuck. It was blocking the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive. As a result, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the closure backed up any Duluth-bound vehicles trying to come off the bridge.
WDIO-TV
Fire on Monday destroys home in Carlton County
A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County on Monday morning. According the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:24 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township, southwest of Wrenshall, Minn. According to the Sheriff’s office, the...
FOX 21 Online
Portion of Cross City Trail Remains Closed as Cleanup Continues
DULUTH, Minn. – It will be at least another eight months until a portion of Duluth’s Cross City Trail is back open. The City of Duluth and the Environmental Protection Agency recently provided an update on the work being done to clean up and restore the ponds behind Erie Pond.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Coy
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
FOX 21 Online
4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
WDIO-TV
51st Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap
This year’s edition was hosted by Team Duluth at Spirit Mountain. The event hosts hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts each year over the course of four days, offering used ski and snowboard equipment at a reasonable rate and for a good cause. The team’s largest fundraiser drew in visitors from...
FOX 21 Online
No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton
CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
WDIO-TV
First look at the Lincoln Park Resource Center Community Garden
Dozens of community members gathered to get a first look at the Lincoln Park Resource Community Garden. Organizers say that it will help fill the gap for people that struggle with accessing fresh food, as the neighborhood is considered a food desert. Jhonrae Reeves, the program manger, explains the set...
boreal.org
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - HibTac’s open mine pit operation on the Iron Range is accelerating its timeline for closure. According to USW Local 2705 President Chris Johnson, Cleveland Cliffs had previously indicated the mine would run out of ore and close in 2025 or 2026. However, the...
FOX 21 Online
Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns
DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns. Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.
Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
boreal.org
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in Mountain Iron. “It means that Minnestoa’s Iron Range and Minnesota are going to be at the forefront of this clean energy transition,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN). Heliene has been...
WDIO-TV
A deeper dive into Minnesota politics
The midterm election is just one week from tomorrow and a plethora of issues are on the ballot. WDIO political insiders gave a deeper insight into what’s on the ballot. What do you think is the biggest issue for Minnesotans right now?. “I think primarily the Minnesotans are probably...
Deer hunting opener Saturday, Nov. 5
The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5. As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead. “A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Pottery and Tile celebrates 5 years in Lincoln Park
Longtime local business Duluth Pottery is celebrating 5 years at its Lincoln Park location, but it has been around for much longer. Try 19 years. The business specializes in pottery, but is now expanding to printing too. Saturday night they welcomed the community to celebrate with them with costumes, music, dancing, and art. There anniversary always falls near Halloween.
WDIO-TV
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves commits to Bemidji State women’s hockey
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves announced on Twitter Monday that she’s committed to play Division I hockey for Bemidji State University (BSU). There she’ll join teammate Izy Fairchild and Mirage alums, current BSU sophomores, Alyssa Watkins and Ella Anick. A sophomore last year, Graves was third on the team...
WDIO-TV
Thanksgiving Burrito is back at Burrito Union
You can now order the Thanksgiving burrito again at Burrito Union. As fans know, it’s piled high with turkey, house made cranberry salsa, sweet corn, stuffing, choice of mashed or sweet potatoes, plus a side of turkey gravy dip and tortilla chips. Someone had pre-ordered 20 for Tuesday morning,...
