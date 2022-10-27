ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings for Bandwidth

Within the last quarter, Bandwidth BAND has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bandwidth has an average price target of $16.75 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $13.00.
Analyst Ratings for Teradata

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Teradata TDC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for OptimizeRx

Within the last quarter, OptimizeRx OPRX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $21.2 versus the current price of OptimizeRx at $15.45, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated OptimizeRx...
Expert Ratings for SBA Communications

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $285.58 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $260.00.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive CL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Colgate-Palmolive has an average price target of $80.17 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $75.00.
Earnings Outlook For Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $14.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust bulls will hope to...
Why This Argo Blockchain Analyst Is No Longer Bullish

The lower price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and increased mining costs have weighed on mining stocks including Argo Blockchain PLC - ADR ARBK. Here's why an analyst downgraded shares until more clarity is reached. The Argo Blockchain Analyst: Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi lowered the rating on Argo Blockchain from Buy...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

Decided you want in on the action? You can buy Shiba Inu on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second-largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token, called SHIB, has a reputation for exhibiting astronomical gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate SHIB at dirt-cheap prices.
T-Mobile US Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, T-Mobile US TMUS posted Q3 earnings of $508.00 million, an increase from Q2 of 570.37%. Sales dropped to $19.48 billion, a 1.14% decrease between quarters. T-Mobile US collected $19.70 billion in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $108.00 million loss. What Is Return...
Summit Materials's Earnings: A Preview

Summit Materials SUM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Summit Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Summit Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector

As of the close of business on Monday, 10/31, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.66%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
BG Staffing's Earnings Outlook

BG Staffing BGSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BG Staffing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. BG Staffing bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why This Uber Analyst Says 'Relatively Robust' Q3 Earnings Show 'Healthy Growth'

Wedbush analysts see a buying opportunity in shares of Uber Technologies Inc UBER after the rideshare company posted strong quarterly results showing it's gaining momentum into 2023. What Happened: Uber reported third-quarter revenue of $8.3 billion, which was up 72% year-over-year. The number beat average analyst estimates of $8.13 billion,...
A Preview Of Piedmont Office Realty's Earnings

Piedmont Office Realty PDM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Piedmont Office Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Piedmont Office Realty bulls will hope to hear the company...
A Preview Of Selective Insurance Group's Earnings

Selective Insurance Group SIGI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Selective Insurance Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. Selective Insurance Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
