Newborn baby dies after slipping beneath mum when they fell asleep, inquest hears
A six-week-old baby sadly died after she had 'slipped underneath her mother' while the family were asleep on the couch. The newborn - named Lilly-Marie Tina Harris - suffered a tragic incident at the family home in Woolwich, south east London on February 1, 2021. Both parents had fallen asleep...
Mum changed son’s name after six months because she 'felt uncomfortable saying it out loud'
A mum has revealed how she decided to change her baby boy's name six months after he was born. Jen Hamilton, 32, from North Carolina, explained how she became unhappy with her son's name after a couple of months, and even started to feel awkward when introducing him. Explaining that...
Woman who was denied mammogram for being 'too young' now battling cancer and early menopause
A woman is now battling cancer after being told she was too young to get a mammogram. When 35-year-old Philecia Labounty discovered a suspicious lump on her chest after feeling discomfort, she did the responsible thing and went to get it checked out. Doctors told her they thought it was...
Newlywed couple left heartbroken after discovering £700 gift cards had gone missing
A newlywed couple were 'heartbroken’ to wake up after their big day to find that 50 gift cards containing at least £700 had gone missing, meaning they were down on the cash they’d hoped to use for their honeymoon. Kayleigh and Ashley Hanrahan tied the knot at...
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
Woman who's been in a coma for seven months gives birth to healthy baby girl
A woman who has been in a coma for seven months has delivered a healthy baby girl. Shafiya, 23, from the north India region of Uttar Pradesh, became a mother's following a horrific road accident just 40 days into her pregnancy. The expectant mum was riding on a motorcycle with...
Man hits back after being slammed for letting daughters wear ‘provocative’ dresses
When a man was slated for the way his teenage daughters were dressing, he decided to hit back at the criticism with some choice words of his own. News anchor Matt Austin was recently shamed on social media for the way his daughters were dressed, so he decided to hit back at the critics.
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
The 40 baby names set to go extinct in 2023
40 baby names for boys and girls are set to go extinct next year and the list of the likely candidates to be shuffled off has been put together. Over the many, many years that humans have walked the planet people have gone by plenty of names, many of which have fallen by the wayside and never been picked up again.
Mum admits she feeds her daughter's vegan friend meat 'because she's so pale'
A woman has taken to Reddit to ask for advice after admitting she feeds her daughter's friend meat - despite knowing she follows a vegan diet. The mum explained that her daughter and her friend are both 12 and have sleepovers every now and then. She says that although her...
Mum pregnant with quadruplets says she has to paint their toenails to tell them apart
A couple who wanted to add one final baby to their family ended up welcoming quadruplets - and they have to paint their toe nails to tell them apart. Gaby Hagler, 40, and husband, Patrick, 50, from Texas, were over the moon when they found out they were expecting last year.
Amy Childs announces she's pregnant with twins with sweet post
TOWIE star Amy Childs has taken to Instagram to reveal she's pregnant with twins. Amy Childs, who rose to fame on the ITV2 reality series The Only Way is Essex, already has two children, but is now set to give birth to two more. The 32-year-old revealed her exciting news...
Olivia Attwood has secret way to communicate with fiancé in I’m a Celeb
Olivia Attwood has revealed she has a secret way to communicate with her fiancé while she’s in the jungle for I’m a Celebrity. The 2017 Love Island star – who made it to the final of the reality series with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes – has joined the lineup for this year’s I’m a Celeb, which finally returns to Australia after Covid relocated the action to a Welsh castle.
Mum, 46, and daughter, 22, claim people can't tell them apart because they look so alike
A mum and daughter duo have claimed that people can't tell them apart despite their 24-year age difference. Barbie Porter, 46, and her daughter Halie, 22, from Tennessee, recently took to TikTok to show off their similarities and to ask their viewers: who is the mum and who is the daughter? Watch their videos below:
Mum credits incredible transformation on divorcing husband of 18 years
A mum credits her incredible transformation to divorcing her husband of 18 years, before joining the world of online dating. Emma Sheppard split from her husband in 2020 and while her life as a wife was busy, it left her feeling unhappy – both within herself and with her look.
Charlotte Crosby finally shares her newborn baby girl's name
Charlotte Crosby has shared her newborn baby girl's name with her followers - and it's so cute. The former Geordie Shore star, 32, announced her baby girl had arrived, via caesarean section, earlier this month. It was actually Charlotte's dad Gary who shared the exciting news to Twitter, writing: "So,...
Kimberley Walsh shares heartbreaking reason why she hid pregnancy from Sarah Harding
Kimberley Walsh has opened up on the heartbreaking reason why she hid her third pregnancy from bandmate Sarah Harding. Sarah, who was one of five former members of Girls Aloud alongside Kimberley, tragically passed away in September 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Just one month after learning of...
Mum pleads for help as daughter keeps eating the walls of her bedroom
A mum is pleading for help with her daughter’s rare condition that sees her eating walls, cardboard and other household items. Jordanna Tait, 25, says she has to constantly monitor her two-year-old daughter Dolly to make sure she doesn’t eat anything she shouldn’t. The youngster is thought...
People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone
People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.
Christina Applegate says walking sticks have become her 'new normal'
Christina Applegate has opened up about her ‘new normal’ as she prepares to re-enter public life using walking sticks. In August 2021, Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months prior. Commonly referred to as MS, the autoimmune condition can affect the brain and...
