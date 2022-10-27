ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Tyla

The 40 baby names set to go extinct in 2023

40 baby names for boys and girls are set to go extinct next year and the list of the likely candidates to be shuffled off has been put together. Over the many, many years that humans have walked the planet people have gone by plenty of names, many of which have fallen by the wayside and never been picked up again.
Tyla

Amy Childs announces she's pregnant with twins with sweet post

TOWIE star Amy Childs has taken to Instagram to reveal she's pregnant with twins. Amy Childs, who rose to fame on the ITV2 reality series The Only Way is Essex, already has two children, but is now set to give birth to two more. The 32-year-old revealed her exciting news...
Tyla

Olivia Attwood has secret way to communicate with fiancé in I’m a Celeb

Olivia Attwood has revealed she has a secret way to communicate with her fiancé while she’s in the jungle for I’m a Celebrity. The 2017 Love Island star – who made it to the final of the reality series with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes – has joined the lineup for this year’s I’m a Celeb, which finally returns to Australia after Covid relocated the action to a Welsh castle.
Tyla

Mum credits incredible transformation on divorcing husband of 18 years

A mum credits her incredible transformation to divorcing her husband of 18 years, before joining the world of online dating. Emma Sheppard split from her husband in 2020 and while her life as a wife was busy, it left her feeling unhappy – both within herself and with her look.
Tyla

Charlotte Crosby finally shares her newborn baby girl's name

Charlotte Crosby has shared her newborn baby girl's name with her followers - and it's so cute. The former Geordie Shore star, 32, announced her baby girl had arrived, via caesarean section, earlier this month. It was actually Charlotte's dad Gary who shared the exciting news to Twitter, writing: "So,...
Tyla

Mum pleads for help as daughter keeps eating the walls of her bedroom

A mum is pleading for help with her daughter’s rare condition that sees her eating walls, cardboard and other household items. Jordanna Tait, 25, says she has to constantly monitor her two-year-old daughter Dolly to make sure she doesn’t eat anything she shouldn’t. The youngster is thought...
Tyla

People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone

People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.
Tyla

Christina Applegate says walking sticks have become her 'new normal'

Christina Applegate has opened up about her ‘new normal’ as she prepares to re-enter public life using walking sticks. In August 2021, Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months prior. Commonly referred to as MS, the autoimmune condition can affect the brain and...
Tyla

Tyla

ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

