SALINE COUNTY TO CONDUCT PUBLIC TEST OF VOTING MACHINES
Saline County will test voting machines for the upcoming election on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Saline County Clerk’s Office, located at 9 East North Street in Marshall. Saline County Clerk Debbie Russell stated the test will be open to the public. Russell also stated...
EVERGY REPLACING LINES AND POLES IN CONCORDIA
The city of Concordia is having lines and poles repaired, which will lead to power outages. Evergy will be repairing lines and poles in the Gordon Street to Main Street areas. As part of this project, citizens can expect a power outage for portions of the City from approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3 to approximately 6:00 a.m. Friday, November 4th. Evergy will be contacting residents through their robocall service.
SEVERAL ROADS IN THE KMMO LISTENING AREA BEING RESURFACED
As part of Governor Parson’s Rural Roads Program, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) has contracted with Capital Paving and Construction, LLC to resurface more than 148 lane miles in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe and Randolph counties. Howard County asphalt work was scheduled to resume on Monday, October 31,...
MODOT ROADWORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 31 – November 6. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp...
STORM SIRENS BEING TESTED IN MARSHALL ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Storm sirens are scheduled to be tested in Marshall on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Marshall Fire Department, the test is scheduled to be conducted from between 1:30 to 2 p.m. The test is weather permitting.
PETTIS COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT TERMINATES BURN BAN
The Pettis County Fire Protection District has terminated the burn ban for Pettis County. The ban expired at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022. Pettis County Fire reminds everyone to follow federal, state and local burning regulations when burning. Any questions on what is allowed to be burned can be...
JUDITH D. “JUDY” HEIMSOTH
Judith D. “Judy” Heimsoth, age 84, of Concordia, MO, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia with Pastor Michael Pottschmidt and Pastor Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginvsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Concordia Senior Center. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
THREE WARRENSBURG RESIDENTS INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man and woman were seriously injured and a juvenile was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, October 30, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old juvenile recklessly accelerated out of a roundabout and struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Bonnie Wyatt head on.
SMOKE SEEN FROM UTILITY POLE IN MARSHALL
A brief power outage was reported in the north part of Marshall after smoke was seen coming off a utility pole. According to Marshall Municipal Utilities General Manager Jeff Bergstrom, a capacitor rack was seen smoking on a utility pole near Conagra. The cause of the damage has not been identified, but it is believed to have been caused by a bird.
