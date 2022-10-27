Judith D. “Judy” Heimsoth, age 84, of Concordia, MO, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia with Pastor Michael Pottschmidt and Pastor Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginvsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Concordia Senior Center. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

CONCORDIA, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO