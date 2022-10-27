Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therealdeal.com
17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey
The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
Tallest building in New Jersey is truly a skyscraper
How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc., I am OK. If you want me to skydive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, well, that could be a different story. I remember...
Halloween candy hangover? These N.J. counties rank highest for annual dental visits.
The Halloween treats are gotten, the tricks are finished, and the candy is... still stuck in your teeth? A trip to the dentist might be in your future. Residents of some New Jersey counties are much better at making sure all that sugar doesn’t wreak havoc on their teeth than others by keeping up with dental visits.
Taylor Swift announces 2 monster N.J. stadium concerts on new Eras Tour; how to get tickets
Pop mega-star Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her first concert tour in five years, called the Eras Tour, which will visit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford May 26 and 27. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will open the May 26 date, Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will open the May 27 date. Swift will also play Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia May 12 and 13.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Check out these 9 Horror movies filmed in NJ
It's Halloween time, and people have been watching scary movies more than usual. Maybe you've been looking for ones you never got around to seeing. While you're at it, maybe you want to rep Jersey a little. I've put together a list of 9 scary movies that were shot at...
Here is the date to expect NJ’s first snow of the 2022-2023 season
Welcome to November. The Winter Solstice is still a full 50 days away, coming up on December 21st. But, believe it or not, New Jersey's "snow season" has already begun. It's true. Looking back through history, measurable snowfall has been recorded in New Jersey across each of eight months of the year, from (late) October through (early) May.
This Popular Work Out Facility Is Expanding In New Jersey
New Jersey is kind of a workout-crazy state. There's really no question about that, in fact, a recent study was released and named new Jersey the most gym-obsessed state in the country!. Going to the gym is a great way to of course stay in shape, but it's also a...
2022 will be remembered as the year many NJ stores closed
We took a look at many of the stores that have closed in New Jersey during 2022. Our list is not complete and does not include countless boutique stores and restaurants that have also closed forever this year. This apocalypse of sorts has played out like a delayed fuse, a...
A water-skiing dog and other celebrity pets call this N.J. cemetery home
Tucked away in a 2-acre plot of land, surrounded by houses just off a well-traveled Jersey Shore road, are thousands of names inscribed in granite, marble, concrete. Bumsie Giberson. Velvet Bonow. Zero Bankhead. Toodles Majane. Pretzel Berges. Picolo Venuti. Stinker Casey. Pooh Cat Cuneo.
Don’t do congestion pricing until the economy recovers from COVID, groups urge NYC
Hit the brakes on New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan to charge a toll to travel south of 60th street in Manhattan until the region has recovered economically from the coronavirus pandemic, said a letter sent to a board that will decide the plan’s future. That step...
These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
NJ candidate has the best political commercial ever (Opinion)
This is the time of year when we're inundated with scathing political commercials. Each candidate hires people to point out the mistakes of their opponent for 30 to 60 seconds as dramatically as possible, then tags their endorsement at the end because they are required to do so by law.
Will N.J. have a snowy winter this year? Here’s what 7 winter forecasts predict.
For many New Jersey snow lovers, last winter was a dud, with snowfall totals running far below average — except in South Jersey. Will we see a repeat during the upcoming winter season of 2022 to 2023? Or will we get plenty of use out of our snowblowers?. There...
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0