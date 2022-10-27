ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
COLDWATER, MI
Blankenship gets up to 20 years in prison for January crime spree

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
OBITUARY: Carrol A. Tille

Carrol A. Tille, 83, of Quincy, MI, formerly of Defiance, OH, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Drew’s Place of Coldwater. Carrol was born June 22, 1939, in Mount Vernon, OH, to Amos and Anna Ruth (Denman) Tille. He served in the US Navy on the submarine USS Jallao. Carrol married Mary Ann Zimmerman on April 4, 1964, in Defiance, OH. Mr. Tille served as an Ohio State Trooper for 28 years, retiring in 1989. After his retirement Carrol served as an investigator for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. He was also a special deputy for the Defiance Co. Sheriff’s Department.
QUINCY, MI
OBITUARY: Angela Lynn Clark

Angela Lynn Clark, 49, of Union City, passed away at home Thursday, October 27, 2022 surrounded by family and her pets, under the care of Promedica Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Angela was born December 16, 1972 in Coldwater, Michigan to Edward Paul and...
UNION CITY, MI
Quincy eliminated from M.H.S.A.A. girls volleyball tournament by Reading

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Quincy’s season came to an end on Monday night as they were beaten by Reading three games to nothing in the M.H.S.A.A. Division 3 Girls Volleyball District Tournament being hosted by the Rangers. The game scores were 25-17, 25-16, 28-26. In the Division Four Tournament at Camden-Frontier, Hillsdale Academy defeated Pansophia Academy and Will Carleton Academy defeated Tekonsha both by scores of three games to nothing.
QUINCY, MI
OBITUARY: Ogie Anna Clark

Ogie Anna Clark, 92, of Coldwater passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. California Corners Cemetery. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral...
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Sandra J. Bellamy

Sandra J. Bellamy, 74, of Bronson, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. There will be no services or calling hours for Sandra Bellamy at this time. Private family interment will take place in Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Eagle Funeral...
BRONSON, MI

