No changes in Branch County polling location for next Tuesday’s election
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Branch County voters who choose to cast their ballots in person in next Tuesday’s General Election can do so at their usual locations. Voters in all four City of Coldwater wards will go to the Dearth Community Center. City of Bronson voters will...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
Bronson School Board race for partial term seat features two write-in candidates
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Two write-in candidates will vie for a partial term seat on the Bronson School Board in next Tuesday’s general election. Jose Albarran and Chad Everett are running against each other for the seat. The term will expire on December 31, 2026. Albarran is a...
Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
Blankenship gets up to 20 years in prison for January crime spree
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
OBITUARY: Carrol A. Tille
Carrol A. Tille, 83, of Quincy, MI, formerly of Defiance, OH, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Drew’s Place of Coldwater. Carrol was born June 22, 1939, in Mount Vernon, OH, to Amos and Anna Ruth (Denman) Tille. He served in the US Navy on the submarine USS Jallao. Carrol married Mary Ann Zimmerman on April 4, 1964, in Defiance, OH. Mr. Tille served as an Ohio State Trooper for 28 years, retiring in 1989. After his retirement Carrol served as an investigator for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. He was also a special deputy for the Defiance Co. Sheriff’s Department.
OBITUARY: Angela Lynn Clark
Angela Lynn Clark, 49, of Union City, passed away at home Thursday, October 27, 2022 surrounded by family and her pets, under the care of Promedica Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Angela was born December 16, 1972 in Coldwater, Michigan to Edward Paul and...
Quincy eliminated from M.H.S.A.A. girls volleyball tournament by Reading
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Quincy’s season came to an end on Monday night as they were beaten by Reading three games to nothing in the M.H.S.A.A. Division 3 Girls Volleyball District Tournament being hosted by the Rangers. The game scores were 25-17, 25-16, 28-26. In the Division Four Tournament at Camden-Frontier, Hillsdale Academy defeated Pansophia Academy and Will Carleton Academy defeated Tekonsha both by scores of three games to nothing.
OBITUARY: Ogie Anna Clark
Ogie Anna Clark, 92, of Coldwater passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. California Corners Cemetery. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral...
OBITUARY: Sandra J. Bellamy
Sandra J. Bellamy, 74, of Bronson, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. There will be no services or calling hours for Sandra Bellamy at this time. Private family interment will take place in Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Eagle Funeral...
