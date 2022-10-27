Carrol A. Tille, 83, of Quincy, MI, formerly of Defiance, OH, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Drew’s Place of Coldwater. Carrol was born June 22, 1939, in Mount Vernon, OH, to Amos and Anna Ruth (Denman) Tille. He served in the US Navy on the submarine USS Jallao. Carrol married Mary Ann Zimmerman on April 4, 1964, in Defiance, OH. Mr. Tille served as an Ohio State Trooper for 28 years, retiring in 1989. After his retirement Carrol served as an investigator for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. He was also a special deputy for the Defiance Co. Sheriff’s Department.

QUINCY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO