Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
SFist
Twitter to Charge $20/mo Subscription For Blue Checkmarks; Musk Polls Users About Bringing Back Vine
As we await word on how swift and widespread layoffs may be at Twitter, Chief Twit Elon Musk is making moves and hinting at others — and still acting like a child with a new toy he may break any second. If anyone doubts the seriousness of the reports...
Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28
The rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot Tuesday at a bowling alley in Houston, according to police. Pop industry news website TMZ, which broke the news early Tuesday, had said fellow Migos member Quavo was also at the bowling alley when the shooting broke out.
capitalbnews.org
Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own the Trademark
The reason Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — can’t legally sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts is not because the phrase is designated as hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League. It’s because two Black men own the legal trademark. Ramses...
SFist
Of Course, Musk Tweeted Out an Anti-LGBTQ Conspiracy Theory About Attack on Paul Pelosi
Leave it to Elon Musk to post a since-deleted tweet that contained misinformation about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. And no surprise here: The conspiracy theory first appeared on the Santa Monica Observer — a fringe website dominated by right-wing conspiracies. Musk has been on a tweeting storm...
SFist
Gypsy Taub Speaks Out About Ex-Boyfriend David DePape, Confirms He Wasn't a Trumper, But Had Mental Illness
It's both a surprising twist in the long narrative of Bay Area kooks and political dramas and an inevitable "of course" that an incident involving an unhinged attack on a national political figure in SF should somehow circle back to Gypsy Taub, but it has. We learned Friday that David...
Twitter ad sales chief leaves company as Musk team woos skittish advertisers
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah Personette, tweeted on Tuesday that she resigned last week, following an exodus of nearly the entire senior ranks, adding to advertisers' uncertainty over how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.
