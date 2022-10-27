ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Bailey Makes a Splash in Corset Gown & Open-Toe Heels at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
 5 days ago
Halle Bailey showed up in sleek style for the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The R&B singer arrived on the purple carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles alongside her sister Chloe Bailey .

Halle looked gorgeous at the star-studded affair. The “Little Mermaid” star wore a black floor-length gown by Australian couturier Maticevski. The top of the garment featured a structured corset with contoured boning details and a plunging sweetheart neckline. While the skirt hugged her frame and included a modest train.

Placing more emphasis on her look, the “Grown-ish” actress simply accessorized with small hoop earrings, a statement gold choker necklace, bracelet and several midi rings. Halle pinned her lustrous locs on the side and styled them in a ponytail.

When it came down to shoes, Halle appeared to complete her look with a strappy silhouette. The shoe style peaked out under her dress and had a small open-toe .

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet. Rihanna , A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey were among the guests. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

PHOTOS: Discover all the star arrivals at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere.

