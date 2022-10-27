Tyronn Lue says Cavs told him he’d be head coach over David Blatt, explains why he later joined team as assistant

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Former NBA Coach of the Year says the Cavs ‘check every box of a championship team except for experience’
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2022-23 campaign with title aspirations after they upgraded their roster by adding three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. The team also has a believer in Sam Mitchell, a former NBA coach. He recently expressed admiration for the 2022-23 Cavs, stating that they “check every box of a championship team except for experience.”
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
The Spurs waived Josh Primo due to some allegations about him exposing himself to women.
BREAKING: Ime Udoka Emerging As Frontrunner For Nets Head Coaching Job
With Steve Nash out as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets just seven games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Nets are now turning their attention towards coaching candidates that can help aid what the organization believes is a championship-caliber roster led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. ...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
Yardbarker
Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
Cavaliers rally past Knicks, 121-108
Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
Cavaliers Nation
Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Cavs fans everywhere.https://cavaliersnation.com/
Comments / 0