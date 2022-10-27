ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New traffic signal at Sugar Creek Road intersection part of safety, redevelopment effort

By Evan Santiago
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

A new signal installed along West Sugar Creek Road is expected to address high volumes of traffic in the area.

The initiative was part of a traffic and rezoning effort, the Charlotte Department of Transportation told The Charlotte Observer.

“This signal is being installed as a required traffic mitigation from rezoning 2019-072 related to The Towns at Cannon Avenue development, who have constructed the fourth leg of the intersection to Sugar Creek and The Roman Road,” CDOT said in a statement.

CDOT declined to comment on whether the intersection signal was installed in response to traffic accidents. The agency explained the signal is the result of rezoning mitigation for new development as part of a 2019 traffic impact study.

The traffic impact study, or TIS, was a required element of the 2019-72 rezoning. CDOT said the results of the study showed a high volume of traffic along the stretch of West Sugar Creek Road that intersects with The Roman Road.

“One of the agreed upon mitigation measures was to signalize West Sugar Creek Road and The Roman Road as it met signal warrants due to the large volume of existing traffic along West Sugar Creek Road as well as the anticipated volume of traffic from the proposed development,” the CDOT said.

According to CDOT, the petition -- along with mitigation measures -- was approved by City Council in December 2019.

The signal at the intersection, the first of its kind at this location, was last Thursday to let drivers know it’s been installed, the Observer reported. It was scheduled to be fully operational by Wednesday, but was delayed because of a Duke Energy meter service issue, CDOT said .

CDOT told the Observer that the signal will function as it should on Thursday.

Charlotte Observer

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

