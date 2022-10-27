‘Fantastic Four’ Scribes Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer Sign With CAA (Exclusive)

Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer , who earlier this year nabbed the writing gig for Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot, have signed with CAA.

The duo wrote the 2013 indie comedy Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship , which Kaplan directed, and have set up several projects around town, all in the comedy sphere. They have Disaster Wedding , with End Cue and Jon Watts producing and Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakow directing at Warner Bros. as well as K-Pop: Lost in America , with Charles Melton and Rebel Wilson attached to star, JK Youn directing and CJ Entertainment producing.

The young scribes first met at a Boston University high school summer program and then later reconnected at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. They have been friends and collaborators now for over a decade.

Matt Shakman is directing the Fantastic Four project, which has a Feb. 14, 2025, release date. Kaplan and Springer were already typing away on the script when Shakman was confirmed to be the helmer of the high-profile project at September’s D23, having quietly nabbed the hot gig months before.

The pair, which was previously at Gersh, continues to be repped by MGMT Entertainment and attorney Ben Rubinfeld at Ziffren Brittenham.