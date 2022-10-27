The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team (14-6, 11-1 BW) battled back and held off University of California, Davis to win in five sets, 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25 and 15-9 on Saturday, October 29 on the road in Northern California. The victory saw several milestones for the Rainbow Wahine as UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow recorded her 100th career win; Amber Igiede put down her 800th career kill and Riley Wagoner picked up her 600th career kill towards the end of the fifth set.

