Step back in time at the historic Fort Street Mall exhibition
In an effort to experience historic architecture and get a glimpse into buildings constructed before the 1950s, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Architecture faculty and students designed a walking tour for the public through historic Fort Street Mall in Honolulu. The Fort Street Mall exhibition will...
HIFF short film inspired by Pele, younger sibling Hiʻiaka
A made-in-Hawaiʻi short film premiering at the 2022 Hawaiʻi International Film Festival is produced by two real-life sisters; about two fictional sisters; and is based on two of Hawaiʻi’s most famous sisters, the deity Pele and her younger sibling, Hiʻiakaikapoliopele or Hiʻiaka. A Tale...
Ah Mow scores 100th win, women’s volleyball holds off UC Davis
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team (14-6, 11-1 BW) battled back and held off University of California, Davis to win in five sets, 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25 and 15-9 on Saturday, October 29 on the road in Northern California. The victory saw several milestones for the Rainbow Wahine as UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow recorded her 100th career win; Amber Igiede put down her 800th career kill and Riley Wagoner picked up her 600th career kill towards the end of the fifth set.
