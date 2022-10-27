Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
Golden Corral has reopened in ChillicotheJake WellsChillicothe, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Record-Herald
Celebrating Halloween for a good cause
Nate Laytart, a local 19-year-old, gives a special meaning to Halloween in Washington Court House. Laytart is a graduate of Washington High School and has been decorating his parents’ house for Halloween for 12 years now. He decorates the house, located on Washington Avenue, and the front yard with...
Record-Herald
Historical fame and a colorful life
This Thursday, the Fayette County Historical Society’s annual meeting will feature a presentation on the highest ranking soldier from Fayette County during the Civil War. The meeting will take place in the St. Colman Fellowship Hall in Washington Court House. A social gathering will take place prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 7. This meeting is open to the public and all that have an interest are encouraged to attend.
Record-Herald
City welcomes Atomic Credit Union
The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Atomic Credit Union with a New Business Plaque during its grand opening celebration.
Record-Herald
DeHart named VP, CFO of Merchants National Bank
HILLSBORO — Merchants National Bank announced that Jacob “Jake” DeHart will be joining the bank as a vice president and CFO. In addition to his CFO duties, DeHart will have responsibilities in the Audit and Compliance, Bank Security, Business Development, Credit Risk, and Facilities departments. Having started...
Record-Herald
Blue Lions outlast Col. South, 61-54
COLUMBUS — The Washington Blue Lions opened the 2022 high school football playoffs with a game at Columbus South High School against the Cougars Friday night. The Blue Lions fell behind 28-0 just over one quarter into the game. Washington also trailed 34-7 with 9:44 to play in the...
Record-Herald
Ironmen upend Panthers in playoffs, 44-7
JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers had a rematch with the Jackson Ironmen in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs Friday, Oct. 28. In the first meeting of the season, back on Sept. 23, Jackson beat Miami Trace, 49-28. Jackson went on to...
Record-Herald
6 Blue Lions, 4 Panthers named First Team, All-FAC football
The First Team, All-FAC football team for the 2022 season has been released. Jackson’s Jacob Winters was named the Player of the Year. For the Washington Blue Lions, Tanner Lemaster, Aiden (Rocky) Jones, Troy Thompson, Michael Bearden, A.J. Dallmayer and Charles Souther were named First Team, All-FAC. For the...
