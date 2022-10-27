This Thursday, the Fayette County Historical Society’s annual meeting will feature a presentation on the highest ranking soldier from Fayette County during the Civil War. The meeting will take place in the St. Colman Fellowship Hall in Washington Court House. A social gathering will take place prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 7. This meeting is open to the public and all that have an interest are encouraged to attend.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO