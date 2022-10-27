Entering Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. The Lions (1-6) entered this season with some momentum and were expected to make strides from last year's 3-13 season. They lost three of their first four games -- to potential contenders -- by less than four points. Since then, the wheels have kind of fallen off as they were routed by the Patriots and Cowboys before a close loss to the Dolphins. Jared Goff will look to get the team back on track this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

