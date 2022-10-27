Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Here Are The Chicago Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Picks After the Roquan Smith Trade
The Chicago Bears are aggressively stockpiling salary cap space and draft picks as they work through a rebuilding process, and they struck again Monday, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Smith, a first-round pick of the Bears in 2018, will now head to the AFC North-leading Ravens, hoping...
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022
I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Yardbarker
Will Tennessee be at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff ranking?
With an offense that has arguably been the most dominant unit in football this season, it's difficult to suggest otherwise. On Saturday, they defeated No. 19 Kentucky 44-6. The No. 3 Volunteers racked up 422 yards of offense. Entering Saturday's game, they were averaging 50.1 points and 571.7 yards per...
Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?
With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Yardbarker
Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers
It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen
The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Yardbarker
Raiders owner makes clear statement on Josh McDaniels’ future
Josh McDaniels’ hugely disappointing first season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach hit a new low Sunday in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite that, owner Mark Davis clearly is not entertaining any changes. Some unfounded speculation Monday suggested that McDaniels’ job could be in danger...
This Eagles-Saints Trade Would Send Alvin Kamara To Philadelphia
As the calendar turns over to November, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They have done a great job on both sides of the ball as they have a top-five-rated offense and defense. Could a trade with the New Orleans Saints for superstar running back Alvin Kamara be on the horizon to make them even more dangerous?
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
Oct 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) runs against Miami Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker
Vikings CB Cam Dantzler on Mike Zimmer: ‘Nobody knows the inside story’
Eliminating the toxicity from the culture of the Minnesota Vikings was presumably at the top of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s to-do list. Perhaps one of the players most affected by former head coach Mike Zimmer’s antics was cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recently admitted to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, that he had a bit of an identity crisis after Zimmer benched him in favor of Bashaud Breeland last year.
Report: Bears Trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
The Pittsburgh receiver will join Justin Fields and the offense in Chicago.
Yardbarker
State of The Eagles: Week 7/8
The Eagles beat the Cooper Rush led Cowboys by a score of 26-17 on Sunday night. After a slow start, a 20 point 2nd Quarter fueled the Eagles to a 20-3 halftime lead and never looked back. Philadelphia’s defense showed up on a night where the offense looked mediocre which ultimately was a main contributor to the win; Cooper Rush threw 3 interceptions which set the Eagles offense up with short fields. Overall the Eagles were able to overcome a rough second half to get the victory.
Yardbarker
Ravens Trading For Bears LB Roquan Smith
Adam Schefter reports the Ravens will send second and fifth-round picks to Chicago in exchange for Smith. This is the second big-name linebacker to be shipped out of Chicago in a week, and fills a need for the Ravens who have a strong history of inside linebacker play. Smith had...
NBC Sports
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 8 scores
Entering Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. The Lions (1-6) entered this season with some momentum and were expected to make strides from last year's 3-13 season. They lost three of their first four games -- to potential contenders -- by less than four points. Since then, the wheels have kind of fallen off as they were routed by the Patriots and Cowboys before a close loss to the Dolphins. Jared Goff will look to get the team back on track this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Jaguars in line for top 5 pick in 2023 NFL Draft amid losing streak
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ playoff hopes are dwindling fast amid a five-game losing streak, but the flip side is that the team is quickly finding itself in familiar territory in the 2023 NFL Draft. After dropping to 2-6 with a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8, the Jaguars...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll rips those that doubted decision to start Geno Smith
Many laughed at Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll when he named Geno Smith the team’s starting quarterback. But eight games into the season, and with Smith ranking in the top 10 of most major passing categories, Carroll has kept the receipts and he’s not afraid to let everyone know he was right all along.
Comments / 6