alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween with a chill, November brings snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and many other areas of the state are seeing a chill as the trick-or-treat hours are in play Monday night. The chill will still be there as we start the month of November, along with a chance of snow. It will be a mix of snow and rain for Southeast Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
First decade of Alaska’s dental therapy program shows successes in Yukon-Kuskokwim region
Alaska was the first U.S. state to allow dental therapists – professionals who have certification but who are not dentists — to provide general care for patients’ teeth and mouths. And the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, the mostly Yup’ik and highly rural region in western Alaska, was the first in the state where dental therapists were allowed to practice.
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
alaskapublic.org
Subsistence users say feds aren’t investing enough in marine mammal research in Alaska
The Indigenous People’s Council for Marine Mammals met in Anchorage this month for a two-day meeting that included federal scientists from agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. IPCoMM members said that the federal agencies aren’t doing enough to manage marine mammal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mighty Monster Boo Fest returns after two-year hiatus
alaskasnewssource.com
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The world’s largest tsunami leveled the forest on the edge of Southeast Alaska’s Lituya Bay in 1958 when an earthquake triggered a landslide that fell into the water. While two anglers died, the tsunami, fortunately, did not heavily impact any nearby towns. But that...
thealaska100.com
Give thanks for these great events around Alaska this November
Break out the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and make time for family, fun and community this Thanksgiving. We’ve carved out a list of events that’ll provide a bounty of good times:. • Anchorage’s tree lighting ceremony: Gather downtown to see Santa and his reindeer as they light...
WATCH: Wildlife Photographer Has Terrifying Close-Up Encounter With Grizzly Bears in Alaska
This wildlife photographer in Alaska endured a dangerous encounter with a few grizzly bears. World traveler @patrick1carney often takes wildlife photos on his travels, risking his health to get up close pictures of these majestic creatures. On a trip to McNeil River in Alaska, he and his fellow photographers got a little too comfortable with a local group of bears.
Bob Griffin: Alaska Reads Act is up for the challenge shown by national reading assessment scores
The nation’s report card has been released. The National Assessment of Educational Progress was posted on Monday. Alaska has a lot of work to do. But we do have hope because of the Alaska Reads Act, sponsored by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, passed earlier this year. In the 2022 NAEP...
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Anchorage Sunday
kqennewsradio.com
SEA LION DISEASE OUTBREAK ALONG OREGON COAST
There is an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said dogs are most at risk of...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
upr.org
Eating the Past: Alaska and sourdough
In this episode of Eating the Past, host Jeannie Sur focuses on Alaska, where she lived as a child. During the Gold Rush, settlers brought sourdough with them to Alaska. With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur has been at USU since 2017. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Jeannie loves Utah for the outdoors and its mountains, although she misses the Pacific Ocean. No matter where she's lived, she's been a listener and supporter of public radio. Jeannie enjoys mid-size cities, textiles, and individual sports, especially cycling and swimming. If she could have one superpower, she would shrink furniture for easy moving. She hopes to one day have more animals and a sauna. (#lifegoals)
kdll.org
Possible school closures in Anchorage point to funding issues statewide
A perfect storm of rising inflation, stagnating state funding and widespread enrollment issues is hitting schools across Alaska. Administrators at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District say those issues raise concerns about whether the district can fund certain teacher and staff positions going forward. For some school districts, those issues...
alaskapublic.org
In this Alaska House race in East Anchorage, education funding issues hit close to home
The House race between Democrat Donna Mears and Republican Forrest Wolfe in East Anchorage is one of several close races that could impact the future of education funding in the state. But here, it’s also personal: a nearby elementary school is one of six that could close as the Anchorage School District faces drastic budget cuts.
KKTV
LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications open up Tuesday to get help paying your winter heating costs. 11 News spoke with LEAP, Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools from November to April.
alaskasnewssource.com
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
mtpr.org
Lawsuit alleges Montana wolf hunting policies violate state and federal laws
Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate state and federal laws. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit in the First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County. The lawsuit comes in the middle of Montana’s wolf hunting season, with wolf trapping set to start in a month.
