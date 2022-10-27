Read full article on original website
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss
Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
Predicting the first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
We're already 10 weeks into the college football season and time to get our first look at what the initial playoff top 25 rankings will look like. Judging by what the selection committee has done so far, don't expect its first rankings to look exactly like what we have seen up to now. Related: ...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams, says Ohio State will get vaulted after Week 10
Paul Finebaum updated his top 4 teams on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning coming out of Week 9, but Finebaum expects this group to look different after the conclusion of Week 10. After Week 9, things look mostly the same for Finebaum with Ohio State at No. 1 followed by...
247Sports
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark ensures that BYU doesn't go completely winless in October
There is no sugar coating things for BYU football right now: The month of October has been about as bad as it can get. The Cougars have dropped games to Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina. The defense is in total disarray and the future of the defensive coaching staff is firmly up in the air. Since the Arkansas game, the offense seems to have come down with a case of disarray-itis of their own and has looked pretty out of sorts for a few weeks. There have been recruiting lumps and there is enough frustrating and pessimism in the Provo air that you have to chew your breaths when you walk around campus right now.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Auburn Tries to Hire Guy Who's Cleaned Up Arkansas' Mess
Report says Tigers tried to get Hunter Yurachek to change locations but it didn't work.
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 10 announced
Another weekend of college football action is in the books and now it's time to get a look at the new top 25 rankings for the week to come. We saw a trio of statement victories from the top three teams in the country, as Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee all came out on the winning end with ...
Watch: Justin Herbert's Younger Brother, Patrick, Scores First College Touchdown
Football is in the genes for the Herbert family. Years after Justin Herbert made a name for himself playing quarterback for the University of Oregon, his younger brother, Patrick, is starting to make big plays for the Ducks. Patrick scored on a 40-yard touchdown - Bo Nix's sixth of the...
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher
Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'
This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan
ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
Michigan State players seen roughing up Michigan's Ja’Den McBurrows; Jim Harbaugh calls it assault
Michigan State players appeared to beat up a Michigan player following the Wolverines' win over the Spartans 29-7. Jim Harbaugh called it "assault."
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Blake Corum’s blunt take on Michigan State players ‘ganging up’ on Michigan football
Michigan football running back Blake Corum commented on Michigan State “ganging up” on Michigan football following the Wolverines’ win, per Austin Meek. “As a man, I wouldn’t have felt good ganging up on a couple players. That’s not how I roll,” Corum said. However,...
Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh calls out Mel Tucker with shocking truth bomb on altercation
Jim Harbaugh did not hesitate to make it known how he felt about the wild brawl that ensued at the end of the Michigan State-Michigan game. The night of the scuffle, Harbaugh said that the Wolverines players were “assaulted.” On Monday, The Michigan football coach called the Spartans’ acts “sickening” while calling for criminal charges […] The post Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh calls out Mel Tucker with shocking truth bomb on altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports
Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau announces his top six schools
Elliot Cadeau, the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2024, has announced his top six schools. The 6-foot-1 point guard from West Orange, N.J. who attends Link Academy (Mo.) is down to Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Texas and Texas Tech -- with no timetable for a decision.
‘That’s not happening’: Bryce Young reveals the Alabama football birthday ritual Nick Saban won’t partake in
Bryce Young revealed an Alabama football birthday ritual that Nick Saban will likely not participate in, per Tide Illustrated. “That’s the GOAT,” Young said. “If he doesn’t want to go in the cold tub, that’s not happening. He’s definitely exempt from that.” Alabama has a birthday tradition where players and personnel go in a cold […] The post ‘That’s not happening’: Bryce Young reveals the Alabama football birthday ritual Nick Saban won’t partake in appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Sideline Reporter Steps Down Amid Controversy
A prominent college sideline reporter has reportedly stepped down amid controversy. According to reports out of Tennessee, sideline reporter Kasey Funderburg has resigned, with old tweets apparently to blame this time. "A. athletic department spokesperson told Knox News that she resigned from that role on Thursday. The 26-year-old UT graduate...
atozsports.com
The reason the Tennessee Vols are tied with Ohio State in the AP Top 25 poll is maddening
The Tennessee Vols will enter their huge showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend in Athens as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation. Tennessee is tied with Ohio State at No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. This is the highest the Vols have been ranked...
Former college star named Auburn football interim HC after Bryan Harsin firing
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was recently named Auburn football’s interim head coach following the firing of Bryan Harsin, per Bruce Feldman. Harsin was relieved of his duties on Monday in a fairly unsurprising decision. The Tigers have endured a difficult start to the 2022 season and many people around the college football world felt it was […] The post Former college star named Auburn football interim HC after Bryan Harsin firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
