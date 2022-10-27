Read full article on original website
Everyday Joe
5d ago
Why is he only paying restitution of $32,000 when the site clean up cost taxpayers $500,000? Why the enormous disparity?
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 31
The following information is courtesy of the ERPD. 22-014909- 7609 Standifer Gap Rd- Warrant Service- Natashia Neighbors was arrested on an outstanding East Ridge Forfeiture Capias for Possession of Meth for Resale while at Hamilton County Jail. 22-014897- 700 BLK S Moore Road- Auto Theft- Police responded to this location...
WTVCFOX
Student in McMinn County charged with bringing fake handgun to school, says sheriff
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at McMinn County High School faces charges for bringing a simulated handgun to school, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. A post on Sheriff Guy's Facebook page says the student was in the cafeteria displaying a firearm to other students after another student sent a parent a picture of the alledges [sic] weapon.
North Georgia man sentenced for dumping hazardous waste
ATLANTA — A North Georgia man was sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste without a permit. Amin Ali, 56, of Dalton, has been sentenced after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums...
WTVCFOX
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
WTVCFOX
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga postal worker killed over weekend honored by community at vigil Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A community is honoring the life of a Chattanooga postal worker who was shot and killed over the weekend. Hearts were heavy at the Shallowford post office as friends and family gathered to remember former USPS worker Cody Ransom. We spoke to several loved ones at...
WTVCFOX
SRO recovers handgun from student in hallway at Howard High School Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school resource officer (SRO) pulled a loaded handgun from a student in a hallway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. A release says the student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. The unidentified student was taken to the...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga woman, Kingsport man arrested after human remains found at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man have been arrested after human remains were found at South Holston Lake Thursday, according to police. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.
2 dead in post office shooting, crash in Chattanooga
Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.
WDEF
Sheriff investigating body found in church parking lot vehicle
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators are looking into a body found at the First Baptist Church this afternoon. They were called by a church worker about an unresponsive male in a car in the parking lot around 2 PM. Emergency personnel found he was dead.
'It's heartbreaking' | Chattooga community mourns teens, driver killed in crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A northwest Georgia community is reeling after three high school athletes were killed in a crash, along with a man driving them. “I couldn’t imagine getting a phone call saying this happened to your kids,” Chattooga County resident Raven Ammons said. Ammons is...
Dalton businessman sentenced to two months in prison for dumping hazardous waste
A North Georgia businessman was sentenced to two months in prison after directing the dumping of over 100 drums and othe...
WTVCFOX
Man dead in car in church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a car in a church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to First Baptist Church on Stuart Road:. The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man...
dwswa.org
Dalton’s Curbside Drivers Fight Recycling Contamination
Each week you fill up your blue bin and place it on the curb to be picked up, but do you know all that goes in to picking up your recycling bin each week? The City of Dalton has curbside drivers that spend their time picking up bins and sorting out all of the recycling. Though there are only certain items accepted in the bins, they come across a lot of items that shouldn’t be in there too. This month, the curbside drivers gathered together for a training and review of items that are accepted and what to do when a household is putting in the wrong things.
WTVCFOX
3 Chattooga high school athletes among 4 killed in northwest Georgia crash early Sunday
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The Chattooga High School football team posted to their Facebook on Sunday. They say they are heartbroken to have lost 3 of their own. Chattooga County Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer released the following statement:. I received information overnight of an automobile accident that claimed...
weisradio.com
4 Dead In Single Vehicle Accident
A single vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of 4 young people with a 5th occupant of the vehicle in critical condition at a Rome hospital. Georgia State Patrol reports the 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on Georgia 114 when it went out of control in a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a driveway, overturned, coming to rest upright.
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?
Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
allongeorgia.com
Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County
Chattooga County woke up Sunday morning to an outpouring of prayer requests on social media from individuals as well as social media pages administered by Chattooga High School faculty members. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said, “Right now all I can release is that there was a single vehicle crash...
WTVCFOX
5-car crash closes Interstate 75 in Catoosa County early Monday
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga — UPDATE:. The Georgia State Patrol shared their report with us Monday afternoon. It says at about 6 a.m., the driver of a Honda Civic crashed with an Infiniti in the middle of the roadway. The driver got out of his vehicle and tried to flag...
