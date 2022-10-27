Each week you fill up your blue bin and place it on the curb to be picked up, but do you know all that goes in to picking up your recycling bin each week? The City of Dalton has curbside drivers that spend their time picking up bins and sorting out all of the recycling. Though there are only certain items accepted in the bins, they come across a lot of items that shouldn’t be in there too. This month, the curbside drivers gathered together for a training and review of items that are accepted and what to do when a household is putting in the wrong things.

