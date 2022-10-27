ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Married: ‘BIP’ Couple Ties The Knot In Intimate Courthouse Ceremony

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are married! The lovebirds, who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, tied the knot in a surprise courthouse ceremony. They shared the news via Instagram on Oct. 27. In a clip from the wedding, Serena and Joe share a kiss after officially being pronounced husband and wife. They clarified that they will still be having an actual wedding in Sept. 2023, as well.

The pair’s courthouse ceremony was a very low-key affair, with both stars wearing black pants and sweaters as they held hands and committed to each other. Serena and Joe got engaged during the summer of 2021 on the beach in Mexico. They had only known each other for a few weeks when Joe popped the question during the Bachelor in Paradise finale.

Joe was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. Fans fell in love with Joe, even though he was eliminated on the very first night of filming. His popularity earned him a spot on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise that summer.

Joe started dating Kendall Long on BIP, but they broke up before filming ended. By the time of the reunion show, though, Kendall and Joe were back together. They were in a relationship for more than a year when they split at the beginning of 2020. Both Joe and Kendall were on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but by the time Kendall arrived to see if they could work things out, Joe had already moved on with Serena.

Meanwhile, Serena was a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, which filmed at the end of 2020 and aired at the beginning of 2021. She and Matt had a strong connection and Serena made it all the way to hometown dates before being eliminated.

