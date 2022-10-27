Read full article on original website
Johnny Gargano Reveals The Miz’s Secret on WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano sat down with Byron Saxton for an interview to reveal “the truth” about The Miz. The segment was created in a similar manner to a “60 Minutes” segment on CBS. Gargano spoke of his relationship with Dexter Lumis and how the family broke down...
Speculation on CM Punk Never Wrestling Again
As PWMania.com previously reported, following the incident that occurred behind the scenes with The Elite and CM Punk, there is a possibility that CM Punk’s AEW contract will be bought out. While appearing on Wrestling Observer Radio, Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. commented about the possibility that CM Punk’s...
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
Update on a Potential Lawsuit Between CM Punk and The Elite
Everyone involved in the AEW All Out brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite had remained silent due to an investigation into the situation. More details about the investigation have emerged in the last week, and The Elite were backstage at last Wednesday’s Dynamite with the expectation of returning soon.
Matt Cardona Shuts Down Possibility Of WWE Return, Logan Paul’s Special Message For Roman Reigns
– Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the “death” of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. “Zack Ryder is dead,” he wrote. “Long live Matt Cardona!” Check out the post embedded below. –...
FTR’s Opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn Tour Closer Revealed, Final Card for Saturday
AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend their IWGP World Tag Team Titles at Saturday’s NJPW Battle Autumn tour-closing event in Osaka, Japan. FTR will defend their titles against Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb of the United Empire. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and KENTA will...
Brian Gewirtz Weighs in on The Rock Possibly Competing at WWE WrestleMania 39
Brian Gewirtz, who has worked closely with The Rock for a considerable amount of time, recently gave an interview to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston and offered his thoughts on the possibility of The Rock competing in a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. “I have no idea. I really...
Backstage News on Mike Tyson’s Return to AEW, More Possible Appearances
Mike Tyson will return to AEW on next Friday’s episode of Rampage from Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, the location of some of Tyson’s best victories in his illustrious boxing career. Tyson will be a member of the announcing team. He has previously appeared for the company, notably...
Seth Rollins Appears to Turn Babyface on WWE RAW
During this week’s WWE RAW, United States Champion Seth Rollins made an apparent full-blown babyface turn. Seth Rollins defeated Austin Theory to successfully defend the United States Championship, as seen on RAW. The production crew concentrated on the fans who were singing along to Rollins’ theme song and gave him a big babyface reaction from the audience. Additionally, Rollins gave fans high fives while playing the babyface throughout the match.
AEW Dark Elevation Results October 31st, 2022
Match starts off with Diamante & Madison Rayne doing some submissions exchange. Diamante gets the upper hand and sends Rayne out of the ring with a dropkick. She tosses her back into the ring then follows it up with an elbow drop. She delivers a couple of knees to her...
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (11/1/22)
As the countdown to NXT Deadline continues, tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Mandy Rose, the NXT Women’s Champion, will appear on tonight’s show to celebrate a year since she won the title. For the first time since winning the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will also be on the show tonight. According to Apollo Crews, Breakker will be the target of his attention tonight.
Wade Barrett Critical Of Memorable Past Storyline In WWE
WWE wanted the NEXUS storyline to be authentic from top-to-bottom. Wade Barrett knows this first-hand. The WWE commentator recently spoke about how the company went too far in their attempts to make the NEXUS storyline feel genuine during a recent interview on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast.
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype WWE RAW, Backstage Clips of Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns reflected on his last RAW appearance in Dallas and stated that tonight will be his final RAW before embarrassing Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. In the post, he tagged the rest of The Bloodline.
Battle Slam “Thriller” Event Results and Highlights (10/30/22)
On October 30, Battle Slam held its latest event “Thriller” from Atlanta, Georgia. The main event saw Baron Black successfully defend his Battle Slam ICON World Title against Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey. Here are the full results and highlights:. – #1 Contender for ICON World Title –...
Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22)
Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22) On October 29, Limitless Wrestling’s event “Fresh Blood” took place in Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets. The show was streamed live on IWTV. “Fresh Blood” was headlined by The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry)...
What’s Next For CM Punk?
As was the case for the past two months, the aftermath of the All Out media scrum, which saw CM Punk go on a public tirade against the EVPs of AEW before a locker room brawl, was in the news again this week. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that the company’s investigation of the incident, which had a number of those involved suspended, concluded. It wasn’t publicly announced who conducted the investigation or what the findings of the process were surrounding the backstage fight. The fact that Meltzer previously reported that Punk’s longtime friend and trainer Ace Steel was released, as well as the news that the former AEW champion was in negotiations for a buy out of his contract, while a video package aired this past week for the return of The Elite, it seems obvious that the investigation didn’t rule against the EVPs.
Eric Bischoff Claims AEW Offers “Excuses for a Match” and “Not Well Crafted Stories”
Tony Khan’s booking has come under fire from Eric Bischoff, who claims that many of the bouts have no clear story. Khan recently provided a response, noting that Nitro had numerous matches that lacked a story. On the latest episode of the podcast “83 Weeks,” Bischoff was questioned about...
GCW Live Events and Full Library Now Available on FITE Streaming Service
Game Changer Wrestling live events and full catalog of past shows have a new home. As of November 1st, FITE + will be the exclusive provider for all GCW content. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale made this announcement while speaking with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp earlier today. “Effective today, November...
Rey Mysterio Calls WWE His Home, Says It Is Where He Will Retire
Rey Mysterio recently spoke with The National to promote the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event later this week in Saudi Arabia. During the discussion, the masked WWE legend spoke about his 2015 departure and eventual return to WWE and how it is where he wants to end his legendary in-ring career.
Matt Hardy Says Working With Rob Van Dam Was “Like A Potato Fest”
During a recent episode of his podcast “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics. During it, the current AEW star admitted that wrestling Rob Van Dam, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, was often like a “potato fest.” He was referring to RVD’s stiffness:
