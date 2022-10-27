ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed Saturday's tunnel attack Monday, saying an apology wouldn't be enough. "An apology will not get the job done. In this instance, there should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable," he said. "I’m coming from this as a perspective of a parent. These young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program. We have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own."

