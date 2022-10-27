Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
MSU suspends 4 players • Pedestrian fatally struck by Taylor police • Cockroaches cancel Wyandotte Halloween
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State Police,...
fox2detroit.com
Harbaugh wants 'serious consequences' after Michigan-MSU tunnel attack
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed Saturday's tunnel attack Monday, saying an apology wouldn't be enough. "An apology will not get the job done. In this instance, there should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable," he said. "I’m coming from this as a perspective of a parent. These young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program. We have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own."
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption in lawsuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In a new lawsuit, Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She filed the suit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors. "Unfortunately, the city of Detroit has been plagued with election...
fox2detroit.com
Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption
Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She spoke Monday about a lawsuit recently filed against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors.
fox2detroit.com
4 MSU football players suspended following brawl in tunnel after Michigan-Michigan State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Four Michigan State football players were suspended following a brawl in the tunnel after the Michigan and Michigan State game. On Sunday night, MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker released a statement that announced the suspensions of Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately.
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: Michigan Election results for Nov. 8, 2022
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Michigan voters will decide on the next governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State. Voters will also decide on three proposals focused on term limits, election access, and abortion rights - plus all of the state's Congressional seats in Washington are up for grabs as well, as are all of the state's seats in congress in Lansing.
fox2detroit.com
Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Ballot Proposal 3 to add abortion to state constitution
(FOX 2) - As the Supreme Court was debating Roe v. Wade, supporters of abortion in Michigan were already working on a ballot drive to put the issue of abortion on the ballot in November. The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot drive was already gathering signatures in advance of the...
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
fox2detroit.com
Driver wanted after woman killed in Rochester Hills hit-and-run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigators are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman Saturday in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison died at a hospital shortly after being hit by an Audi Q7. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said she was hit as the vehicle was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road just after 2:21 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Dana Nessel vs. Matt DePerno in race for attorney general
(FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican Matt DePerno for the seat in the November general election. Find more election results here. Nessel was elected attorney general in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. She previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. After leaving that role, she opened her own law firm.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Jocelyn Benson vs. Kristina Karamo in secretary of state race
(FOX 2) - Michigan's official who oversees every election in the state, including the 2022 midterms, is herself up for re-election as Jocelyn Benson is seeking another term vs Republican challenger Kristina Karamo. Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Benson was elected in the historic 2018...
fox2detroit.com
Proposal 3: Read the full abortion amendment proposed in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Proposal 3 would add the right to an abortion to Michigan's constitution. Right now, an injunction is allowing abortions to be performed in the state after Roe v. Wade was overturned. However, a 1931 law is still on the books that outlaws the procedure without exception for rape or incest.
fox2detroit.com
Algal blooms in Lake Erie and Saginaw Bay cost Michigan $5.9M a year, study finds
POINTE MOUILLEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The seasonal algal blooms that paint the surface of the Great Lakes in a mossy green substance costs Michigan millions of dollars, while contaminating drinking water, and further damaging the Great Lakes ecosystem. That's what a study from conservation groups found, estimating harmful algal...
fox2detroit.com
Former Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya to stand trial for murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The former Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop last April will stand trial for murder. Christopher Schurr was charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Lyoya after he pulled him over for an improper license plate. Judge Nicholas Ayoub said that while there may be facts that could give a judicial officer pause when considering the charge, it was up to a jury to decide if the evidence proved without a reasonable doubt that Schurr murdered Lyoya.
fox2detroit.com
Proposal 1: Read the full proposed financial disclosure, term limits law in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Proposal 1 would require Michigan elected leaders to file yearly financial disclosures. The proposal would also change term limits for members of the House and Senate. Find more election coverage here. Read the full Proposal 1 text:. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state...
fox2detroit.com
MSU players surround, beat UM player after Saturday's game in Lansing
Several Michigan State players were caught on video beating and attacking a University of Michigan player after Saturday night's game in Lansing. Video courtesy: Matt Charboneau/Detroit News.
fox2detroit.com
Proposal 2: Read the full proposed changes to Michigan voting laws
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's voting laws could be changing if Proposal 2 passes on Nov. 8. The proposal would add language to the state's constitution to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots, and more. Find more election coverage here.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit volunteer group leaving to re-join Ukraine war refugees in Poland
FOX 2 - The war in Ukraine rages on, nearly nine months after Russia invaded its border. The United Nations says more than 3.5 million Ukranians have sought safey in Poland. Jack Lintol, a volunteer with the St. Clare of Montefalco Parish in Grosse Pointe Park, has seen the devastation firsthand. He first went to Poland in May.
