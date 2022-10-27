ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Harbaugh wants 'serious consequences' after Michigan-MSU tunnel attack

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed Saturday's tunnel attack Monday, saying an apology wouldn't be enough. "An apology will not get the job done. In this instance, there should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable," he said. "I’m coming from this as a perspective of a parent. These young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program. We have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own."
EAST LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption

Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She spoke Monday about a lawsuit recently filed against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: Michigan Election results for Nov. 8, 2022

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Michigan voters will decide on the next governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State. Voters will also decide on three proposals focused on term limits, election access, and abortion rights - plus all of the state's Congressional seats in Washington are up for grabs as well, as are all of the state's seats in congress in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Driver wanted after woman killed in Rochester Hills hit-and-run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigators are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman Saturday in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison died at a hospital shortly after being hit by an Audi Q7. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said she was hit as the vehicle was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road just after 2:21 a.m.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Dana Nessel vs. Matt DePerno in race for attorney general

(FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican Matt DePerno for the seat in the November general election. Find more election results here. Nessel was elected attorney general in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. She previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. After leaving that role, she opened her own law firm.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Proposal 3: Read the full abortion amendment proposed in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Proposal 3 would add the right to an abortion to Michigan's constitution. Right now, an injunction is allowing abortions to be performed in the state after Roe v. Wade was overturned. However, a 1931 law is still on the books that outlaws the procedure without exception for rape or incest.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Former Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya to stand trial for murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The former Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop last April will stand trial for murder. Christopher Schurr was charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Lyoya after he pulled him over for an improper license plate. Judge Nicholas Ayoub said that while there may be facts that could give a judicial officer pause when considering the charge, it was up to a jury to decide if the evidence proved without a reasonable doubt that Schurr murdered Lyoya.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Proposal 2: Read the full proposed changes to Michigan voting laws

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's voting laws could be changing if Proposal 2 passes on Nov. 8. The proposal would add language to the state's constitution to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots, and more. Find more election coverage here.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit volunteer group leaving to re-join Ukraine war refugees in Poland

FOX 2 - The war in Ukraine rages on, nearly nine months after Russia invaded its border. The United Nations says more than 3.5 million Ukranians have sought safey in Poland. Jack Lintol, a volunteer with the St. Clare of Montefalco Parish in Grosse Pointe Park, has seen the devastation firsthand. He first went to Poland in May.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy