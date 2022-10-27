Read full article on original website
Related
beckersasc.com
Kansas Pain Management co-founder discusses AI, patient experience and physician burnout
Mahoua Ray, MD, is the co-founder and managing director of Kansas Pain Management and Kansas Anesthesiology Professionals, as well as chief of pain management at Menorah Medical Center and treasurer for the Kansas Society of Interventional Pain Management. Dr. Ray will serve on the panel “ Budget Planning for 2023...
beckersasc.com
Arkansas physician found guilty of overprescribing 1.2M prescription drugs
Texarkana, Ark.-based Lonnie Joseph Parker, MD, has been convicted for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 29. In 2018, the DEA and the Little Rock District Office began an investigation into Dr. Parker after receiving complaints about a suspected pill mill. The investigation found Dr. Parker was over prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.
Comments / 0