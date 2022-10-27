Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Includes Toggleable Tinnitus Setting
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 includes a tinnitus setting that players can toggle on and off. The optional effect, which simulates the real-life ringing in ears that can be caused by close proximity to explosions and gunfire, is a fun addition to the franchise that's been around for some form or fashion for years now.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hits $800 Million In Revenue In 3 Days, Sets New Call Of Duty Records
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had a massive debut, bringing in more than $800 million globally in "sell-through" after its first three days following release on October 28. This makes Modern Warfare II the "No. 1 top-selling opening weekend ever" for the Call of Duty franchise, eclipsing the previous record-holder, which was 2011's Modern Warfare 3. That was for a five-day record, compared to the three-day record cited in Activision's announcement today.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Weapons - Best Loadouts
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 boasts a ton of weapons and attachments to gear up with, and sometimes customizing the most optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can be a bit overwhelming. Here we recommend some of Modern Warfare 2's best multiplayer weapon loadouts to help get you started in multiplayer.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam Level Could Prompt Legal Action
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam level has already triggered a range of reactions, including some Dutch people praising its realistic depiction of the famous city. However, not all the press is positive, as it seems that a hotel that's clearly depicted in the game is considering possible legal action against publisher Activision Blizzard.
The Highs And Lows Of Modern Warfare 2's Launch | GameSpot News
Modern Warfare II multiplayer launches with some high highs and low lows, Phil Spencer talks more about Call of Duty exclusivity, and EA expands its upcoming Marvel gaming lineup. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was just released on Friday, and it had...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has "Biggest" PlayStation Store Launch Of All Time For CoD Series
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was just released on Friday, and it had a massive launch on PlayStation. The company has announced that Modern Warfare II has become the "biggest PlayStation Store launch" of all time for the Call of Duty series. This includes both preorders and day-one sales, Sony said.
Infinity Ward Disables Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Attachment Tuning Due To Crashes
Tuning your attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a fun way to make your weapon behave exactly as you want, but it also has an unfortunate side effect: making the game crash. Infinity Ward announced on Twitter that attachment tuning in Modern Warfare 2 is disabled "until further notice" due to this crashing problem.
Call Of Duty Players Hope For Extinction Return After Nameplate Leak
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out for a few days, but players have already found a bug that allows you to see all of the emblems and calling cards in the game. The volume of alien-themed nameplates has led some players to believe that a Extinction-style mode may be coming to the game.
Apex Legends Season 15 Patch Notes Reveal A Revamped UI, But No Legend Tweaks
Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse launches today, November 1, and developer Respawn Entertainment has shared the update's patch notes on EA's official Apex Legends website. Of course, many of the changes aren't shocking--the notes mention more about the new Broken Moon map, including the other two maps that will be in rotation this season: World's Edge and Olympus. This confirms players won't be seeing Storm Point or Kings Canyon in standard battle royale mode, at least not for the first half of the season.
FIFA 23's Free World Cup DLC Launches Next Week, But Switch Players Are Left Out
FIFA 23 is getting free World Cup-themed content to celebrate the upcoming men's tournament in Qatar, and now EA Sports has detailed what to expect. The free World Cup update arrives in FIFA Mobile on November 8 followed by a release for Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC on November 9. Nintendo Switch players, however, are getting nothing. The Switch version of FIFA 23 is a "legacy edition" that has the same gameplay features and modes from FIFA 22.
Fortnite Pickle Rick Back Bling Is Free From In-Game Challenges
Among the many adventures of Rick and Morty, it's the former's time spent as a preserved cucumber that is probably the most famous. Naturally, that means Pickle Rick is now coming to Fortnite. Even better for fans, the Pickle Rick back bling is free--provided you first complete a few in-game challenges. Here's how to get it.
Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse Gets US Release Date
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will release digitally on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2023. The fourth entry in the beloved survival horror franchise, the game's plot concerns Ruka Minazuki, whose two friends died in an abandoned sanatorium on Rogetsu Isle. She returns to discover the truth of what happened. You will play as several characters to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Fortnite Unvaulted: Lightsabers, Junk Rifts, And More
Skywalker Week is underway in Fortnite until November 8, bringing some of the Star Wars franchise's most popular characters to the Item Shop alongside a handful of brand-new quests and more. Among the additions to this week of celebrating a galaxy far, far away are a collection of unvaulted weapons and items that you'll want to check out. Read on for all of the unvaulted stuff you can snag during Skywalker Week.
The Biggest Games Of November 2022 - God Of War, Pokemon, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Just when you thought it was safe to put the controller down, November has rolled around and is ready to party. The penultimate month of the year is fielding some of the biggest games around, ranging from blockbuster adventures on PlayStation 5 to curious indie games headlined by serious talent on Xbox Series X|S. In addition to those games, there's also Nintendo with a new mainline entry in the Pokemon series, the return of the Monday-hating Heathcliff clone Garfield, and a bold new direction for the Sonic franchise.
Xbox Loses As Much As $200 On Every Xbox It Sells, Phil Spencer Says - Report
According to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Microsoft loses as much as $200 on every Xbox it sells. According to CNBC, Spencer recently disclosed that Microsoft subsidizes the production cost of a new Xbox by about $100 to $200 per console. Spencer added, the report said, that Microsoft expects to...
Phil Spencer Knows That It's Been "Too Long" Since The Last Big Xbox Exclusive
Microsoft hasn't had a very busy year when it comes to first-party releases, but Xbox users can expect 2023 to be a big year for the console and the brand, according to Phil Spencer. In an interview on the Same Brain videocast, Microsoft's head of gaming admitted that while 2022 had been a mostly quiet year, 2023 is shaping up to be a blockbuster season for Xbox.
Overwatch 2's Mei Temporarily Disabled Due To Ice Wall Bug
Blizzard has announced it is temporarily disabling Mei from Overwatch 2 following reports of bugs associated with her Ice Wall ability. According to the statement, these bugs have allowed players to reach unintended locations. The team is currently working to address the issues and aims to have the Arctic explorer back in play on November 15.
Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 7 Games In First Half Of November
As it does each month, Microsoft adds and removes titles from the Game Pass library. To kick off November, Microsoft has confirmed the Game Pass titles that will exit the service over the first half of the month. A total of seven games are leaving Game Pass in the first...
Resident Evil Producer Opens New Studio, Working On New IP That Aims To "Impress The Whole World"
Resident Evil producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi has started a new studio that is building a new IP that aims to "impress the whole world." NetEase Games announced that it has opened a new development shop in Japan called GPTRACK50 that hopes to create "entertainment concepts" that appeal globally. Kobayashi is also...
Gabe Newell Stars in Hilarious Ad Revealing A Cave Johnson Voice Pack For Dota 2
Valve announced that a Cave Johnson voice pack is coming to Dota 2 via a new video starring Valve president Gabe Newell. Cave Johnson is a fan-favorite character from Valve's first-person puzzler Portal 2. The Cave Johnson Mega Kills pack will be included in as part of the upcoming Battle...
