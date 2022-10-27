Read full article on original website
Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ Was Nearly Bon Jovi-Style Rock Ballad
When Green Day released “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” in 1997, it was the culmination of a yearslong battle to find satisfaction with the song. By the time it appeared on their fifth studio album, Nimrod, in October of that year, the track had been through several incarnations. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong had written it before the trio started work on their major label debut, Dookie, three years earlier, inspired by a girlfriend who left him to move abroad. At the time the song was titled “Time of Your Life (Good Riddance)” and featured a softer approach to the music than the rest of the album, so it was cast aside.
See Carrie Underwood Cover Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’
Carrie Underwood kicked off her tour over the weekend in Greenville, S.C., and included a cover of Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" in her set. You can watch footage of the performance below. Back in May, Underwood was joined by Axl Rose at her Stagecoach Festival performance, where...
Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have a ‘Couple of Epic’ Songs to Release
Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic" songs left to release, according to Slash. The top-hatted guitarist called in to Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to discuss the band's upcoming plans for touring and releasing music, as well as his desire to record a new album. You can listen to the excerpt below.
Listen to John Lennon’s Sad Early Version of ‘Yellow Submarine’
The Beatles have unveiled an intriguing, previously unknown demo of “Yellow Submarine” sung by John Lennon ahead of their expanded reissue of Revolver. The final track became an ageless children’s song with lead vocals by Ringo Starr, but this long-lost minute-long early take is entirely different. Lennon sings “Yellow Submarine” as a melancholy piece about the town in which he was born, where “no one cared, no one cared.” Listen below.
Klaus Voormann’s Beatles ‘Revolver’ Cover Secret: ‘Lots of Hair’
As he first listened to the rough tracks for the Beatles' Revolver during the spring of 1966, Klaus Voormann was struck by one thought: "This is gonna be a tough job to do a cover!" The German artist did that cover, of course — an iconic black-and-white collage that signaled...
40 Years Ago: A Rare Disease Prompts Blondie to Break Up
When Blondie announced their breakup on Nov. 1, 1982, they initially appeared to be another victim of rock cliches. Drugs and personality clashes had taken their toll on the group, but the real impetus of Blondie’s demise was a rare and life-threatening disease plaguing one of the band’s core members.
Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died
Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
Watch Iron Maiden’s Prop Plane Malfunction During ‘Aces High’
Iron Maiden experienced a Spinal Tap moment on Monday night when their Spitfire replica plane malfunctioned during their set-closing performance of "Aces High." The Powerslave opening track has been a fixture of Iron Maiden's ongoing Legacy of the Beast World Tour, which began in 2018. The song — which previously opened the band's set and now closes it — features a 90% scale replica of a Spitfire, the single-seat fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force during World War II.
Why Yes Is Finally Playing ‘Close to the Edge’ Correctly
Members of Yes have always been known for playing things with precision. So it's not surprising to learn that they're constantly finding new ways to improve what they do. But in the case of their mammoth "Close to the Edge" suite, there's a section that has nagged guitarist Steve Howe for decades. While he allows during a conversation with UCR that it's something that most fans might not even notice, he was still happy to be able to correct it.
Why Rick Rubin and Beastie Boys Ran From Chili Peppers Rehearsal
Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis recalled the moment in 1985 when producer Rick Rubin attended a rehearsal and became convinced “somebody was going to get murdered” in the room. In a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Kiedis said his band was in a dark...
Rock’s 30 Creepiest Songs
There's a chill in the air, the sun sets early and an icy wind blows through bare tree branches. Halloween looms. With spooky season upon us, now is the perfect time to consider some of rock's most terror-inducing tracks — songs with spine-chilling lyrics that tell tall tales of ghosts and goblins, or, creepier still, songs that recount real-life blood and gore. From serial killers to scary monsters, the below list of 30 Creepiest Rock Songs should suit all of your Halloween playlist needs. Forget "Monster Mash," these tracks are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare ...
Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings
Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Releases the Buoyant ‘Rio’
On Nov. 1, 1982, Duran Duran released "Rio" as a single in the U.K. The title track of the band's 1982 LP quickly became one of the Birmingham band's signature songs, a confident mission statement driven by optimistic lyrics and musical twists and turns. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes' frantic, pulsating sequences...
Frank Zappa’s Jazz Albums Commemorated With ‘Waka/Wazoo’ Box Set
A new Frank Zappa box set will commemorate two of the late artist's jazz-influenced albums, 1972's Waka/Jawaka and The Grand Wazoo, in conjunction with their 50th anniversaries. The Waka/Wazoo box set will come out on Dec. 16 and is available for preorder now. The five-disc collection features alternate takes of...
The Unlikely Origin of ‘Saturday Night Live”s ‘Hans and Franz’
On Oct. 17, 1987, Saturday Night Live cast members Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon debuted their bodybuilding duo Hans and Franz. Even though the characters were ostensibly from Austria, they were born in a far more unlikely place. Carvey and Nealon both joined the SNL lineup in 1986, part of...
How Tom Petty Embraced the Future With ‘You Got Lucky’
Tom Petty's approach to songwriting was simple: Stay humble and write what you love. "I don't think that I can sit down and pick out, 'OK, another classic,' you know, or 'Everything I write is an epic,'" he said in a January 1983 interview, less than three months after the release of his fifth album with the Heartbreakers, Long After Dark. "I hate that attitude."
20 Years Ago: Why Foo Fighters’ ‘One by One’ Didn’t Come Easily
Foo Fighters' fourth album - released on Oct 22, 2002 - did not come easily. It's even fair to say it was the fledging band's most difficult endeavor to date. But that's why, at the time, Dave Grohl called One by One "my favorite Foo Fighters." "It was kind of...
Rob Halford on Milestone Concerts, Midlife Crises and Motley Crue
There's no rest for the wicked — or at least not for Rob Halford. As Judas Priest continues jetting around the world on their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour and preparing for their 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, the Metal God has released his second book, Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures.
How Loggins and Messina’s ‘Your Mama Don’t Dance’ Hit Big Twice
"Your Mama Don't Dance" was an unlikely song, and an unexpected smash, for Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina. The lively track from the duo's second album, Loggins and Messina, was a hit two times. It was Loggins and Messina's breakthrough single, hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and certified gold.
XTC’s Andy Partridge Recalls the End of His Live Career
XTC co-founder Andy Partridge looked back at the moment he knew he played his final show and said, “My dream had died.”. The British new wave band was just about to start a North American tour in 1982 that was expected to take them to the next level of success. Instead, Partridge fell ill and wound up in the hospital before any of the shows took place, ending XTC’s live career and plunging them into heavy debt.
