ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ Was Nearly Bon Jovi-Style Rock Ballad

When Green Day released “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” in 1997, it was the culmination of a yearslong battle to find satisfaction with the song. By the time it appeared on their fifth studio album, Nimrod, in October of that year, the track had been through several incarnations. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong had written it before the trio started work on their major label debut, Dookie, three years earlier, inspired by a girlfriend who left him to move abroad. At the time the song was titled “Time of Your Life (Good Riddance)” and featured a softer approach to the music than the rest of the album, so it was cast aside.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to John Lennon’s Sad Early Version of ‘Yellow Submarine’

The Beatles have unveiled an intriguing, previously unknown demo of “Yellow Submarine” sung by John Lennon ahead of their expanded reissue of Revolver. The final track became an ageless children’s song with lead vocals by Ringo Starr, but this long-lost minute-long early take is entirely different. Lennon sings “Yellow Submarine” as a melancholy piece about the town in which he was born, where “no one cared, no one cared.” Listen below.
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: A Rare Disease Prompts Blondie to Break Up

When Blondie announced their breakup on Nov. 1, 1982, they initially appeared to be another victim of rock cliches. Drugs and personality clashes had taken their toll on the group, but the real impetus of Blondie’s demise was a rare and life-threatening disease plaguing one of the band’s core members.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died

Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Iron Maiden’s Prop Plane Malfunction During ‘Aces High’

Iron Maiden experienced a Spinal Tap moment on Monday night when their Spitfire replica plane malfunctioned during their set-closing performance of "Aces High." The Powerslave opening track has been a fixture of Iron Maiden's ongoing Legacy of the Beast World Tour, which began in 2018. The song — which previously opened the band's set and now closes it — features a 90% scale replica of a Spitfire, the single-seat fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force during World War II.
WORCESTER, MA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Yes Is Finally Playing ‘Close to the Edge’ Correctly

Members of Yes have always been known for playing things with precision. So it's not surprising to learn that they're constantly finding new ways to improve what they do. But in the case of their mammoth "Close to the Edge" suite, there's a section that has nagged guitarist Steve Howe for decades. While he allows during a conversation with UCR that it's something that most fans might not even notice, he was still happy to be able to correct it.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 30 Creepiest Songs

There's a chill in the air, the sun sets early and an icy wind blows through bare tree branches. Halloween looms. With spooky season upon us, now is the perfect time to consider some of rock's most terror-inducing tracks — songs with spine-chilling lyrics that tell tall tales of ghosts and goblins, or, creepier still, songs that recount real-life blood and gore. From serial killers to scary monsters, the below list of 30 Creepiest Rock Songs should suit all of your Halloween playlist needs. Forget "Monster Mash," these tracks are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare ...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings

Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
DALLAS, TX
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Releases the Buoyant ‘Rio’

On Nov. 1, 1982, Duran Duran released "Rio" as a single in the U.K. The title track of the band's 1982 LP quickly became one of the Birmingham band's signature songs, a confident mission statement driven by optimistic lyrics and musical twists and turns. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes' frantic, pulsating sequences...
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Tom Petty Embraced the Future With ‘You Got Lucky’

Tom Petty's approach to songwriting was simple: Stay humble and write what you love. "I don't think that I can sit down and pick out, 'OK, another classic,' you know, or 'Everything I write is an epic,'" he said in a January 1983 interview, less than three months after the release of his fifth album with the Heartbreakers, Long After Dark. "I hate that attitude."
Ultimate Classic Rock

XTC’s Andy Partridge Recalls the End of His Live Career

XTC co-founder Andy Partridge looked back at the moment he knew he played his final show and said, “My dream had died.”. The British new wave band was just about to start a North American tour in 1982 that was expected to take them to the next level of success. Instead, Partridge fell ill and wound up in the hospital before any of the shows took place, ending XTC’s live career and plunging them into heavy debt.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy