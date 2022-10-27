Salem Police say reports of man with gun and four later ‘shots fired’ calls all found to be unsubstantiated

Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man charged with criminal trespass to residence
Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Salem man for criminal trespass to an occupied residence in connection with a stolen car, medication and debit card taken from a Centralia woman. Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street was arrested in connection with an October 21st incident at the Village Apartments on...
Effingham Radio
Violation of Bond Conditions Leads To Warrant For Arrest
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Clay County Sheriff Andy Myers announces that the Clay County State’s Attorney Phillip M. Givens filed a Motion to Revoke Bond in the cases of Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26, 2022. Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at 1.25 million dollars on March 18, 2022, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail. Special conditions of his bond included wearing a GPS monitor at all times. On August 11, 2022, $125,000.00 was posted for Henson’s bond and he was placed on a GPS monitor.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 31st, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 57-year-old Hope Yates of Salem Road in Mt. Vernon following a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Salem Police arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 30th, 2022
A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for aggravated battery. Robert Jones of Cedar Street was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 39-year-old Amber Watson of North ‘A’ Street in Vernon was arrested on a Marion County traffic warrant with...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured in crash trying to avoid deer
A 30-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her pickup truck went out of control and overturned in the roadside ditch when she tried to avoid a deer early Monday morning. Jaclyn Womack of Cedar Street was traveling on Walnut Hill Road near Myers Road when the crash occurred at 4:19 am.
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon man injured in rollover crash on Nation Road south of Salem
A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on the 4,000 block of Nation Road east of the I-57 overpass south of Salem early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car driven by 56-year-old Rodney Taylor of 21st Street ran off the road and overturned, landing back on its wheels half on and half off the roadway.
southernillinoisnow.com
Ashley woman escapes injury when brakes fail and car hits church
A 21-year-old Ashley woman was shaken up but was not injured when her brakes went out while she was traveling on U.S. 51 on the south side of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Danielle Szabelski of Highline Road was able to veer off US 51 onto the Walnut Hill Road and into the parking lot of the Crossroads Church. After jumping a concrete stopping block, her car crashed into a corner of the church causing apparent minor damage.
cilfm.com
Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
capitolwolf.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
wgel.com
Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County
William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
newschannel20.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Man brandishing gun removed from Amtrak train in Centralia
Centralia Police removed a 24-year-old Chicago man from an Amtrak train Friday morning after he was allegedly brandishing a gun at others on the train. Robert King was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons without a FOID card and disorderly conduct. He has been taken to the Marion County Jail.
x95radio.com
Centralia police arrest Amtrak rider for pulling gun on other passengers
CENTRALIA — A 24-year-old Chicago man was arrested early Friday morning in Centralia after he allegedly pulled a handgun on other passengers on the Amtrak train they were riding into Centralia. According to police, around 4:33 a.m. Friday, they were contacted by Amtrak about a train approaching the Centralia...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old James Fizer of Edgewood for a court sanction. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Keri A. Reynolds of Herrin for an Effingham County original warrant for violation of an order of protection. Keri was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man sentenced to two years in prison for possession of meth
A 26-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to two years in prison in Marion County Court after earlier pleading guilty to possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. Dustin Taylor of Hotze Road earlier had charges of obstructing identification and resisting arrest that were filed at the same time as the meth charge dropped. A separate burglary charge for entering a building in the 200 block of South Castle had also been dropped.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old Andrew A. Fowler of Maricopa, AZ for disorderly conduct and obstructing identification. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for domestic battery. John was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
