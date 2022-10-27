Michigan State hockey opens Big Ten play at Notre Dame: Three things to watch

After earning series splits with its first two opponents, the Michigan State hockey team responded with an emphatic sweep of Long Island last weekend by a combined score of 11-5.

Now MSU (4-2) steps up in class with a Big Ten-opening road series against No. 12 Notre Dame (3-2-1).

The Big Ten has been a gauntlet over the past few seasons and looks to be just as strong as ever. Five of the seven programs are ranked within the top 18 in the USCHO national poll, led by No. 1 Minnesota and No. 4 Michigan.

Here are three things to watch for as MSU hits the road for Compton Family Ice Arena on Notre Dame's campus this weekend.

Scouting the Irish

Notre Dame, under coach Jeff Jackson, now in his 18th season, have always had a defensive-minded focus. The Fighting Irish are known for rarely allowing quality scoring chances, let alone goals.

"They are a very well-coached team and there's no easy offense against them," MSU coach Adam Nightingale said. "They aren't going to just let us come in and do what we want on offense. Coach Jackson has been in the game a long time and I have a lot of respect for him. They're disciplined in the way they play and I think we'll be tested with our maturity and how we stay with it."

Leading the Notre Dame defense corps is captain Nick Leivermann and two other senior grad-transfers in Ben Brinkman (from Minnesota) and Chase Blackmun (UMass-Lowell). The Irish also added a third transfer defenseman in Drew Bavaro from Bentley.

Senior goaltender Ryan Bischel has started all six games and has a 2.74 goals against average, saving 91.3 percent of the shots he faces.

Junior forward Ryder Rolston leads the Irish in scoring with three goals and six points. Grad-transfer Chayse Primeau (Omaha), senior forwards Jesse Lansdell and Trevor Janicke, junior forward Landon Slaggert and sophomore forwards Justin Janicke and Hunter Strand are other names to keep an eye on offensively for Notre Dame.

Familiar stop for the MSU netminder

MSU grad-transfer goaltender Dylan St. Cyr, who has started five of MSU's first six games, has a 2.03 goals-against-average and is also saving 91 percent of shots.

St. Cyr, a sixth-year player who comes to MSU from Quinnipiac last year, knows Compton Family Ice Arena better than most after spending his first four seasons with the Irish.

"I'm very excited, I think it'll be a lot of fun going back to see some old friends and coaches, but obviously there's still work to be done this weekend and two big games for us as a team to see where we are at," St. Cyr said. "It'll be a good benchmark for us to see where we are at in the Big Ten. But I had four great years there and really enjoyed my experience."

St. Cyr has played with more than half of the players on Irish roster. And despite a few trash talk text messages ahead of the weekend, St. Cyr knows the Spartans will have to play well in all facets.

"When I was there, they were a really good defensive team and I think Notre Dame and Michigan State usually have good defensive battles," St. Cyr said. "We just have to play smart within our game because they are a really good team. I think we all know we need to be better going into this weekend."

St. Cyr played 33 career games for the Irish, mostly in his redshirt-junior year where he made 22 starts. Overall, St. Cyr posted a 14-12-2 record with Notre Dame and posted five career shutouts.

Offense feeling confident

MSU's 8-4 win over Long Island last Saturday marked the first time since 2013 the Spartans scored eight goals in a game. Their 50 shots on net were a season high, and they've reached at least 39 shots more times (4) in six games this season than they did during the entire 2021-22 season.

The change to a more aggressive style offensively has MSU in a good grame of mind as league play begins.

"I mean, getting a bunch of guys goals over last weekend is a good way to build confidence and we are ready to go into Big Ten play," MSU junior forward Jeremy Davidson said. "We have resilience, and it comes down to effort and hard work and competing. As long as we do that, the rest will pay off in skill and everything like that."

Contact Nathaniel Bott at nbott@lsj.com and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State hockey opens Big Ten play at Notre Dame: Three things to watch