KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
KFOX 14
GISD responds to social media threat against Chaparral High School
CHAPARRAL, N.M. — A threat against Chaparral High School students was posted on social media on Saturday. A student at Chaparral High School saw the threat online and reported it to the school's administration. Gadsden Independent School District said that after the school's administration notified GISD security who then...
KFOX 14
Chaparral High School to resume normal routine following social media threat
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chaparral High School will resume normal school day procedures Tuesday after a threat against students was posted on social media on Saturday. The Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday afternoon that law enforcement made contact with the "individual(s) related to the social media threat this...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD opens new school on Fort Bliss; school named after El Paso veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school will be El Paso ISD's 13th campus in the district’s bond program. The ceremony will be held at 10...
KFOX 14
Retired Staff Sgt. Pete G. Flores named El Paso County 2022-23 Veteran of the Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County makes special announcement. The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday named Retired Staff Sergeant Pete G. Flores as the county's 2022-2023 Veteran of the Year. Flores, who is a Korean War veteran, enlisted into the United States Air Force in...
KFOX 14
Decision to prosecute petition seeking removal of El Paso's DA expected
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The decision to move forward with a petition seeking the removal of El Paso’s District Attorney is expected on Tuesday. County Attorney Joanne Bernal is the one who will decide whether to prosecute the petition. The petition for removal was filed on August...
KFOX 14
Halloween safety top of mind for families across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — While Halloween can be an exciting time, TxDOT is reminding drivers and pedestrians that safety should always be top of mind. What could prevent pedestrian crashes is if drivers slowed down in areas where they expect pedestrians might be and especially where sight distances are limited, and excitement is running high. Kids are likely to run ahead of their parents or dart out into the street from between parked cars or between bushes where people can't see them. So drivers need to put away their phones and tell everyone in the car that they need to focus on just driving. And then watch out for small pedestrians that would dart out into the street,” Jennifer Wright, a TXDOT spokesperson said.
KFOX 14
The Upper Valley Farmers and Artist Market held its 5th Annual Halloween event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People looking to shop local this weekend had a chance do so while in their best Halloween get-ups as the Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market held their 5th Annual Halloween event. Natalie Viramontes owner of Valley Farms New Mexico was just one of...
KFOX 14
Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
KFOX 14
Western Playland to get major change after being bought out by Traders Village
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Western Playland has a new ownership group. The new owners have big plans for the amusement park and want to be a destination stop in the Borderland. KFOX14 spoke with several El Pasoans who said it is about time the Borderland has exciting things...
KFOX 14
El Pasoan: 'The rent prices are too high man', help could come in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many El Pasoans KFOX14 spoke with said they're paying too much for rent. However, the El Paso Apartment Association said relief could be on the way. "You gotta make it however, work two jobs to make it," Miguel Chavez said. "Oh it's through the...
KFOX 14
El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
KFOX 14
Dachshunds stampede for good cause
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
KFOX 14
Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crash on Zaragoza in east El Paso. All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We...
KFOX 14
Hope Border Institute opens medical clinic to help migrants arriving at US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hope Border Institute this weekend launched a medical clinic to support the healthcare needs of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juárez. Clinica HOPE will provide volunteer doctors and medical professionals from El Paso including practitioners in family medicine, pediatrics,...
KFOX 14
No arrest made in shooting along Acapulco Avenue in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that left an 18-year-old boy injured in El Paso's Lower Valley remained unsolved Tuesday. Adan Ocon of El Paso was shot and injured in the 7500 block of Acapulco Avenue by an unknown person or persons, according to police. Police stated Tuesday...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping, carjacking
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. A judge sentenced 37-year-old Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, last week to 372 months in prison. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017,...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted with flag pole
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
KFOX 14
Man found dead in northeast El Paso by Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department said a woman reported her husband was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said the woman told officers her husband did not come back from hiking near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Police said a search began for the...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. A person was found at the 5600 block of Webster, according to El Paso Police. Police say a spokesmen is heading to the scene to provide an update. We...
