ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

GISD responds to social media threat against Chaparral High School

CHAPARRAL, N.M. — A threat against Chaparral High School students was posted on social media on Saturday. A student at Chaparral High School saw the threat online and reported it to the school's administration. Gadsden Independent School District said that after the school's administration notified GISD security who then...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

Chaparral High School to resume normal routine following social media threat

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chaparral High School will resume normal school day procedures Tuesday after a threat against students was posted on social media on Saturday. The Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday afternoon that law enforcement made contact with the "individual(s) related to the social media threat this...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

Halloween safety top of mind for families across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — While Halloween can be an exciting time, TxDOT is reminding drivers and pedestrians that safety should always be top of mind. What could prevent pedestrian crashes is if drivers slowed down in areas where they expect pedestrians might be and especially where sight distances are limited, and excitement is running high. Kids are likely to run ahead of their parents or dart out into the street from between parked cars or between bushes where people can't see them. So drivers need to put away their phones and tell everyone in the car that they need to focus on just driving. And then watch out for small pedestrians that would dart out into the street,” Jennifer Wright, a TXDOT spokesperson said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dachshunds stampede for good cause

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crash on Zaragoza in east El Paso. All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping, carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. A judge sentenced 37-year-old Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, last week to 372 months in prison. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted with flag pole

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man found dead in northeast El Paso by Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department said a woman reported her husband was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said the woman told officers her husband did not come back from hiking near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Police said a search began for the...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy