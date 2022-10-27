Read full article on original website
Shaw University bus search was 40th during SC operation, sheriff says; calls comments ‘slanderous and libelous’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputy body camera video released on Monday showed the October 5 traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, as Shaw University students were on a bus traveling to Atlanta. North Carolina lawmakers say they want answers. “What we want are the facts, and if you...
Shaw releases statement after sheriff denies claims of the HBCU’s president regarding I-85 bus search in SC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she was “outraged” by the way her students were treated by law enforcement in an Oct. 5 traffic stop. The university said 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors were traveling on I-85 in an...
