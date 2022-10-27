ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears agreed to trade the Ravens' second-round pick they received for trading Roquan Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago will still own its second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Claypool, 24, is in the middle of his...
When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start?

As we reach the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL regular season, the excitement of predicting the playoff picture is beginning to set in. Through Week 8, the only team to remain undefeated in the NFC East leader, the Philadelphia Eagles, boasting an impressive 7-0 record. The Buffalo Bills (6-1)...
Aaron Rodgers trying to stay patient amid four-game losing streak

The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to R-E-L-A-X, but their quarterback isn’t sounding the alarm bells just yet. Aaron Rodgers was critical of his team after a Week 7 loss to the Washington Commanders. That approach didn’t pay off, as Green Bay’s losing ways continued in Week 8 with a primetime defeat against the juggernaut Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

