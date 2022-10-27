The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to R-E-L-A-X, but their quarterback isn’t sounding the alarm bells just yet. Aaron Rodgers was critical of his team after a Week 7 loss to the Washington Commanders. That approach didn’t pay off, as Green Bay’s losing ways continued in Week 8 with a primetime defeat against the juggernaut Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

