NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Cowboys: It’s Time for Jerry Jones to Admit His $90 Million Mistake
Dallas Cowboys owner needs to admit he made a mistake with Ezekiel Elliott and focus more on keeping Tony Pollard. The post Cowboys: It’s Time for Jerry Jones to Admit His $90 Million Mistake appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Justin Fields showing dual-threat skillset for Bears, fantasy football managers
Faraz Siddiqi and Zach Rizzuto of the Audacy Original Podcast “Upper Hand Fantasy” talked about Justin Fields’ growth and why the Chicago Bears quarterback should be rostered in more fantasy football leagues.
Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears agreed to trade the Ravens' second-round pick they received for trading Roquan Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago will still own its second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Claypool, 24, is in the middle of his...
WATCH: Patrick Peterson mocks Kyler Murray with hilarious celebration
Patrick Peterson had some fun at Kyler Murray's expense on Sunday. After Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off the Arizona Cardinals quarterback in the third quarter, the Minnesota defense ran to the end zone to celebrate the turnover. Peterson used the moment to mock his former teammate, breaking out a...
Bob Stoops on the XFL's Arlington Renegades, coaching pro vs. college
Former Oklahoma Sooners coach and current head coach of the XFL’s Arlington Renegades Bob Stoops joined the K&C Masterpiece to talk about the team’s new logo and new name, why he’s excited to coach professional football instead of college, and more!
When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start?
As we reach the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL regular season, the excitement of predicting the playoff picture is beginning to set in. Through Week 8, the only team to remain undefeated in the NFC East leader, the Philadelphia Eagles, boasting an impressive 7-0 record. The Buffalo Bills (6-1)...
Report: Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans
It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback reportedly is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans on Sunday after Ryan Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough. Tennessee drafted Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Liberty product...
Hendon Hooker overtakes C.J. Stroud as Heisman frontrunner
Forecasting the Heisman Trophy is never easy. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, two recent longshot Heisman winners, are proof that trying to predict the nation’s top college football player in August is a fool’s errand. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is looking to Jackson and Burrow as an out-of-nowhere...
Aaron Rodgers trying to stay patient amid four-game losing streak
The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to R-E-L-A-X, but their quarterback isn’t sounding the alarm bells just yet. Aaron Rodgers was critical of his team after a Week 7 loss to the Washington Commanders. That approach didn’t pay off, as Green Bay’s losing ways continued in Week 8 with a primetime defeat against the juggernaut Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
