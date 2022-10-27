ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida football: It's time for Gators to end their misery against Jimbo Fisher

It hasn’t been the best year for Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M, which started the season ranked in the Top 10, is now 3-5 after Saturday’s 31-28 loss at Kyle Field to Ole Miss and a very chatty Lane Kiffin. When an opposing coach suggests you give them your “Joker Costume” for Halloween, you know things have gone from disappointing to borderline disastrous.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter

Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Georgia: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry

Tennessee and Georgia have been on a collision course for a few weeks now, as the Vols have continued to march through their SEC schedule and climbed in the rankings. Georgia, as the defending national champion, is trying to hold off the upstart Vols and maintain its stranglehold on the SEC East.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Georgia: The 5 biggest upsets in rivalry history

The history of the Tennessee and Georgia rivalry is not one teeming with monumental upsets or consequential games. Only a handful of times have they met both ranked and with high aspirations for the rest of the season. This year’s matchup will be one of those times for the Vols and Bulldogs, and no matter who wins, it can hardly be considered an upset.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn WR becomes first to enter transfer portal after firing of Bryan Harsin

Auburn wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers has become the first Tiger player to enter the transfer portal following the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin. Capers, a junior receiver seeing an increased role with the Tigers this season, is likely only the beginning for the Auburn program. The Tigers have already seen several hop ship prior to Harsin’s firing on Monday.
AUBURN, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Game of the Century? AP Top 25 poll puts Tennessee-Georgia in elite company

The upcoming weekend of college football will feature a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. This is an interesting one that truly showcases how things have shifted across the college football landscape with this matchup not at all resembling many of the ones before it as far as teams and opponents go. Since 2000, games between the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the nation have been ones between LSU and Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan and Ohio State and Texas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier laments talent gap after loss to Georgia, but says Florida found a turning point

Billy Napier lamented Florida’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, but believes the Gators may have found a turning point. Napier told reporters after the game that he was proud with the players’ effort in the second half, and the turning point was about “what’s in your heart, in your soul, in between your ears.” However, overall, it was not the kind of effort Florida needs to beat Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia's dominant win over Florida

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs put on an impressive performance against Florida Saturday, downing the Gators, 42-20. Smart’s postgame press conference touched on Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh, Vince Dooley and looked ahead to Tennessee next week. McIntosh ran for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Gators....
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy