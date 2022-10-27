Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: It's time for Gators to end their misery against Jimbo Fisher
It hasn’t been the best year for Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M, which started the season ranked in the Top 10, is now 3-5 after Saturday’s 31-28 loss at Kyle Field to Ole Miss and a very chatty Lane Kiffin. When an opposing coach suggests you give them your “Joker Costume” for Halloween, you know things have gone from disappointing to borderline disastrous.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter
Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Georgia: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
Tennessee and Georgia have been on a collision course for a few weeks now, as the Vols have continued to march through their SEC schedule and climbed in the rankings. Georgia, as the defending national champion, is trying to hold off the upstart Vols and maintain its stranglehold on the SEC East.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reporter heard on hot mic: 'I don't give a (bleep). I will be here longer than Billy Napier.'
A Florida beat reporter has drawn the ire of some Gators fans on social media for comments picked up by a hot mic on Monday. Florida live streams Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, allowing fans to listen online. The big story this Monday was the surprising news that defensive starter Brenton Cox is no longer a member of the team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Georgia: The 5 biggest upsets in rivalry history
The history of the Tennessee and Georgia rivalry is not one teeming with monumental upsets or consequential games. Only a handful of times have they met both ranked and with high aspirations for the rest of the season. This year’s matchup will be one of those times for the Vols and Bulldogs, and no matter who wins, it can hardly be considered an upset.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: Reeling Gators arrive just in time for Jimbo Fisher, Aggies
Jimbo Fisher said it again at his postgame press conference on Saturday following a 31-28 loss to Ole Miss at Kyle Field. One play away. It’s almost become the team motto. Texas A&M is 3-5 on the season overall and 1-4 in the SEC, and over 4 of those the Aggies have lost by an average of 4 points. So, maybe there’s something to that.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn WR becomes first to enter transfer portal after firing of Bryan Harsin
Auburn wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers has become the first Tiger player to enter the transfer portal following the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin. Capers, a junior receiver seeing an increased role with the Tigers this season, is likely only the beginning for the Auburn program. The Tigers have already seen several hop ship prior to Harsin’s firing on Monday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Game of the Century? AP Top 25 poll puts Tennessee-Georgia in elite company
The upcoming weekend of college football will feature a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. This is an interesting one that truly showcases how things have shifted across the college football landscape with this matchup not at all resembling many of the ones before it as far as teams and opponents go. Since 2000, games between the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the nation have been ones between LSU and Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan and Ohio State and Texas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney succinctly sums up his feelings on first College Football Playoff rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released on Tuesday evening and, as expected, there will be some mixed opinions surrounding the lineup. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was among those who had some thoughts ahead of the release. “It doesn’t matter,” he said bluntly.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart points to an underrated aspect of Tennessee's offense: 'They have a perfect storm'
Kirby Smart is preparing Georgia this week for the biggest game of the season when Tennessee visits Athens this week. The Georgia coach was asked about the Tennessee offense on Saturday in Jacksonville. “It is a concern, they run the ball really well, guys,” Smart said after the Florida win....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier laments talent gap after loss to Georgia, but says Florida found a turning point
Billy Napier lamented Florida’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, but believes the Gators may have found a turning point. Napier told reporters after the game that he was proud with the players’ effort in the second half, and the turning point was about “what’s in your heart, in your soul, in between your ears.” However, overall, it was not the kind of effort Florida needs to beat Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field
Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia's dominant win over Florida
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs put on an impressive performance against Florida Saturday, downing the Gators, 42-20. Smart’s postgame press conference touched on Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh, Vince Dooley and looked ahead to Tennessee next week. McIntosh ran for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Gators....
