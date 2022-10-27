ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Everything you need to know about DEA’s Drug Take Back Day

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
Multiple counties and districts in Ohio will be participating in the DEA’s national Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29th.

The day will provide a safe, convenient, and free method of disposing unwanted or expired medication that helps to cut down prescription drug abuse, the spokesperson said.

Officials request that people drop off their unused medications at the locations listed below rather than flushing it down the toilet or throwing it in the trash, which can pose a public health risk.

Needles, liquids, biohazard materials, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Acceptable items include non-narcotics, narcotics, over the counter medication, herbals, and veterinary medications.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Location:

  • Harrison Township Substation: 5945 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton, OH 45414 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Dayton Police Department Locations:

  • Central Business District: 248 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45406 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
  • East Patrol District North: 417 E. Helena St, Dayton, OH 45404 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
  • East Patrol District South: 2721 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
  • West Patrol District: 951 W. Washington St, Dayton, OH 45402 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Huber Heights Police Department Location:

  • Huber Heights Police Office: 6121 Taylorsville Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Kettering Police Department Location:

  • Kettering Police Office: 3600 Shroyer Rd, Kettering, OH 45429 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Miami Township Police Department Location:

  • Miami Township Police Office: 2660 Lyons Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Clark County Sheriff’s Office Locations:

  • East District Office: 3130 E. Main St, Springfield, OH 45502 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
  • Tecumseh High School: 10000 W. National Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Piqua Police Department Location:

  • Piqua Municipal Government Complex: 201 W Water St, Piqua, OH 45356 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

The locations below will take back drugs year-round during business hours.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Locations:

  • Sheriff’s Office Headquarters: 345 W. 2nd St., Dayton, OH 45422 (Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Jefferson Township Substation: 555 Infirmary Rd., Dayton, OH 45417 (Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • Washington Township Government Center: 8200 McEwen Rd. Centerville, OH 45458 (Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Dayton Police Department Locations:

  • Central Business District: 248 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45406 (Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • East Patrol District North: 417 E Helena St., Dayton, OH 45404 (Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • East Patrol District South: 2721 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 (Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • West Patrol District: 951 W Washington St., Dayton, OH 45402 (Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

CVS Pharmacy Locations:

  • All CVS Pharmacy locations

Walgreens Locations:

  • All Walgreens locations

Meijer Locations:

  • All Meijer with pharmacy locations

Walmart Locations:

  • Some Walmart with pharmacy locations (For full list visit this website)

Sam’s Club Locations:

  • Some Sam’s Club with pharmacy locations (For full list visit this website)

For a list of prescription drop off locations in your area, you can visit this website.

For more information about the event, you can visit DEA’s Official Website.

