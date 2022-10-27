Read full article on original website
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal but future in doubt
LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. But future shipments were in doubt after the United Nations said vessels would not move Wednesday. Three ships carrying 84,490...
North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history," an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities on...
Danish elections could pave way for a center government
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danes were voting Tuesday in a parliamentary election Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was forced to call amid the fallout from her government's contentious decision to cull millions of minks as a pandemic response measure. The cull and chilling images of mass graves of minks have...
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
LONDON (AP) — Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unraveling. The mosquito species, known as Anopheles stephensi, has mostly...
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail. Adam Lipson, a public defender appointed to represent David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on DePape’s behalf during the brief hearing in Superior Court in San Francisco. It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories. Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape only spoke to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name (dih-PAP’). The 42-year-old defendant is scheduled to return to court Friday. After the hearing, Lipson said he looks forward to providing DePape with a “vigorous defense.” He also said he met DePape on Monday night for the first time and had not seen the police reports yet.
North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry...
Former Danish PM Rasmussen set to be election king-maker -early vote count
COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Former Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen looked set to become the king-maker after Denmark's election on Tuesday, in which neither the ruling left nor right-wing opposition appeared to win a majority in parliament, according to early projections.
AP News Summary at 4:21 p.m. EDT
JERUSALEM (AP) — Exit polls in Israel indicate that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist and religious government after three and a half years of political gridlock. The polls are preliminary, however, and final results could change as votes are tallied in the coming hours. It was Israel's fifth national election since 2019. Tuesday’s vote was once again a referendum on Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges.
