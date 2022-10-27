Read full article on original website
'I am sorry': Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz — The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of...
A suspect is now in custody after 3 GCU students were killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX — Authorities have filed criminal charges against the driver who allegedly caused a wrong-way collision earlier this month that killed three Grand Canyon University students. Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, was booked into jail Friday on three counts of second-degree murder and 11 counts of endangerment for the crash...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Provides Year to Date Drug Seizure Statistics
The illegal narcotics epidemic shows no sign of slowing down, but neither are the efforts of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, including the operations of the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) and the YCSO K9 Interdiction Division. The two units have removed hundreds of pounds of narcotics off the streets of not only Yavapai County, but also from other parts of the State and Country where many of the drugs were headed.
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
prescottenews.com
Lil’ old Prescott Valley has a big vote ahead on the November ballot – Bill Williams
Residents will approve or disapprove of the 210-page long-range plan through 2035. Prescott Valley, Arizona, has come a long way since cattle ranches and gold prospecting in the 1860s, and the 1960s when it was known as Lonesome Valley – a cattle ranching community. And now it is busting at its britches. One census bureau estimate says “P.V.” will be the largest town in northern Arizona, soon. The current population of 46,515 makes it the 23rd largest town in Arizona.
Woman accused of fatally shooting husband, son
A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities.
theprescotttimes.com
Congratulations To The Newest Prescott Fire Department Members
Prescott Fire Department Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony. October 28, 2022, the Prescott Fire Department held its biannual Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony led by Fire Chief Holger Durre. In attendance from City of Prescott Leadership were Mayor Phil Goode, City Council members Connie Cantelme, Eric Moore, and Cathey Rusing, Deputy City Manager Tyler Goodman, Police Chief Amy Bonney, and Deputy Police Chief Jon Brambila.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Happy Jack Lodge Answering Recreation Demand, Easing Forest Impacts
Popular RV site teaches outdoor ethics, provides services. Julie Pendergast walks through the scenic beauty of Happy Jack, enjoying the stately old growth ponderosa pines, gnarly oak trees and abundance of wildlife including red tail hawks, hummingbirds, deer, elk and squirrels. As the manager of Happy Jack Lodge & RV, located on Lake Mary Road between Mormon Lake and Clints Well, Pendergast calls out to recreationists by name and asks about their spouses and grandchildren.
arcadianews.com
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
KTAR.com
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
momjunky.com
The Best Coffee in Sedona
Sedona is by far my favorite and most magical place in Arizona. It is one of the most visited places in the world averaging 3 million visitors a year. From vortices to spiritual healing to drum circles, there are so many fun things to do in red rock country, including visiting amazing coffee shops. Here is a list of the best coffee shops in Sedona.
theprescotttimes.com
Congratulations Student of the Week, Oct. 28, 2022
The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize first grader George Cuevas of Territorial Early Childhood Center as our Student of the Week for the week ending October 28, 2022. The information below provided by the TECC staff:. George Cuevas is a gentle, focused first grade student in...
theprescotttimes.com
YC Volleyball’s Abby Whatton Earns All-Conference Honors
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The ACCAC postseason awards are here and after helping the Yavapai College volleyball team close its rollercoaster season with a victory, freshman outside hitter Abby Whatton earned Honorable-Mention All-Conference and All-Region honors for her efforts during the 2022 season. During the season, Whatton led the Roughriders...
theprescotttimes.com
Four Garner Postseason Awards For YC Women’s Soccer
After a season that featured a six-game winning streak while setting a program record for wins with eight, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team had four of its student-athletes earn postseason honors, the ACCAC announced. This season, sophomore forward Hanna Urtado, sophomore forward AJ Jones, freshman goalkeeper Morgan Trail and sophomore midfielder Mia Torres all earned First-Team All-Region honors.
theprescotttimes.com
Men’s Soccer Lands Three on All-Conference Teams
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – As it prepares for the region championship match on Friday, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team had three of its student-athletes earn spots on the ACCAC All-Conference teams, the conference office announced. Sophomore forward Iann Topete leads the group with First-Team All-Conference honors while sophomore defender Jakob Larson and sophomore midfielder Charlie Nunez took home Second-Team All-Conference honors.
theprescotttimes.com
Volleyball Defeats Pima on Sophomore Night
In its final game of the season, the Yavapai College volleyball team celebrated the careers of its sophomores on Friday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium by defeating the Pima Community College Aztecs in four sets. In between the second and third sets of Friday night’s match, middle blocker Keyaira Gravitt,...
