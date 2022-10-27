ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Trader Joe’s in Providence to open Nov. 3

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AYs0_0iozqOxY00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The grand opening of the new Trader Joe’s in Providence is just one week away.

The location at 425 South Main St. is slated to open Thursday, Nov. 3, according to the Trader Joe’s website .

READ MORE: Trader Joe’s sign goes up at new Providence location

Trader Joe’s confirmed in January 2020 that the company was considering opening a store in Providence. The sign for the new store was seen going up this past August.

The only Trader Joe’s location currently open in Rhode Island is on Bald Hill Road in Warwick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI

Haunted Armory in East Greenwich

In 1913, just six years after their formation, the Varnum Continentals began construction of a medieval-style armory at the corner of Main and Division Streets in East Greenwich, RI. In the mid-1800s, the site had been the location of the Rhode Island Central Bank, the first bank in the town.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Unexplainable events at the Sprague Mansion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — If you need a good scare, a visit to the Sprague Mansion may be the perfect thing for you. The Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston used to be home to the Sprague family, built in 179o. Gregg Mierka is on the board of directors...
CRANSTON, RI
providenceonline.com

Op-Ed: Trader Joe’s Finally Sales into Providence

In the spirit of famous “point-counterpoint” players like Shana Alexander and James J. Kilpatrick or Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase, Barry and I often knock heads. Since the political season has burned everyone out, we decided to switch to current events and the most-talked-about and long-awaited arrival of the city’s worst-kept secret, Trader Joe’s, which should be open soon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI 12 News

No. 13 Providence defeats New Hampshire 3-1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Freshman Jaroslav Chmelar scored two goals and senior Craig Needham added another as the No. 13 Providence College men’s hockey team defeated New Hampshire 3-1 on Saturday night. Next up, the Friars take on UMass in a home-and-home series starting Friday, Nov. 4 at Schneider Arena.  
PROVIDENCE, RI
foodgressing.com

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Should parents worry about drug-infused candy this Halloween?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With growing concern over rainbow-like fentanyl and other drug infused candy, parents are on the lookout for any drugs that look like candy. While there haven’t been any reported cases of children eating drug infused candy here in Rhode Island, earlier this month Glocester Police seized more than 200 marijuana edibles that were wrapped in Trix, Rice Krispie Treats and Cocoa Pebbles packaging.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Tuscan Wine Dinner Brings Italy to Providence

The University Club in Providence, in collaboration with Best Beverage, hosted a Tuscan Wine Dinner for club guests on Sept. 22. Amanda Fuller, Account Executive, Best Beverage, educated participants on the Italian wine region, varietals and portfolio selections throughout the six-course meal, which included Palagetto Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2019, Capanna Sangiobio White Sangiovese 2019, Capanna Rosso del Cerro Sangiovese 2018, Campo alla Sughera Bolgheri 2009, Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Loreto Riserva” 2013 and Vin Santo for the dessert course.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Hotel for Homeless Dogs hosts Howl-o-Ween walk

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of people showed up at Goddard Memorial State Park Sunday for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk. The free fall event, put on by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs included live music, dozens of local vendors and food. Many of the dogs and their owners were...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Westerly BSOC survives in OT, advances to D2 quarterfinals

WESTERLY (WPRI) – High school fall sports playoffs are in full swing. On Monday night, Westerly came back to knock off upset-minded Pilgrim at home 2-1 in the first round of the Division II postseason. The Bulldogs will now travel to face No. 1 seed North Smithfield in the quarterfinals later this week.
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy