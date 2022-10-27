Trader Joe’s in Providence to open Nov. 3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The grand opening of the new Trader Joe’s in Providence is just one week away.

The location at 425 South Main St. is slated to open Thursday, Nov. 3, according to the Trader Joe’s website .

Trader Joe’s confirmed in January 2020 that the company was considering opening a store in Providence. The sign for the new store was seen going up this past August.

The only Trader Joe’s location currently open in Rhode Island is on Bald Hill Road in Warwick.

