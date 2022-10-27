Read full article on original website
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Commercial Observer
RV Company Enters DC Market With Manassas Lease
National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC), a national RV and motor home company, is entering the Washington, D.C., region for the first time, according to the company. The Lawrenceville, Ga.-headquartered company has inked a 9,300-square-foot mixed-use lease at 9515 Contractors Court in Manassas, Va. The property is part of Broad Run Industrial Park, situated less than two miles from Prince William Parkway, and nine miles from Interstate 66.
popville.com
“rug cleaning recs?”
Any recommendations for a local service to clean hand made rugs (Persian)? Don’t want to get ripped off and also want to avoid damage. Thanks!”. Pop’s Sea Bar Note “confirming what we all already know.”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:35am. 1817 Columbia Road, NW Thanks to...
popville.com
Sunday Carbque
Thanks to Brent for sending from “Sunday at about 6:30 AM. 21st St. NW by the Phillips Collection.”. Downtown, Mount Vernon Squangle, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen for the living room windows. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:05pm. This rental is located at 1221 Massachusetts...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the fireplace and paneling, obviously
This rental is located at 415 4th Street SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,775 / 1br – 700ft2 – No car? No problem! Great community near transit lines! 1 bed/1 bath (Washington – Capitol Hill) 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | 700 sq ft | $1775 – $1795/Month...
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
popville.com
“Guide: how and where to enter/exit of Rock Creek Park”
I wanted to share this map I made that shows common entry & exit points into Rock Creek Park. Before I started spending a lot of time in the park, I struggled to understand how to get in & out of the park by foot (sounds silly, I know) and I’ve found that others shared the same experience/sentiment. I put this very unofficial but hopefully helpful google map together that has different entry/exit points marked, along with details on how to reach them via public transportation!”
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Mark for sending this “Spooky Caddy in Crestwood.”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Adams Morgan, Bars, Restaurants. Baja Tap coming to Adams Morgan!. Prince...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna duplex proposal continued to November over lot coverage concerns
The Vienna Town Council says a plan for new duplexes shows promise but isn’t quite ready for approval yet. At a meeting on Oct. 24, the council said there are lingering concerns about the lot coverage — how much of a site is built on by a development — for the Vienna Courts project. Developer BFR Construction has proposed a set of duplexes at the Vienna Courts offices 127-133 Park Street NE. The project would replace four office buildings with 14 two-family dwellings.
whatsupmag.com
Wowing Them in Wardour
Primary Structure Built: 2000 Sold For: $6,480,000 Original List Price: $6,480,000 Bedrooms: 7 Baths: 5 Full, 2 Half Living Space: 6,728 Sq. Ft. No detail was too small and no resource material too rare for this truly exceptional property in the highly-desirable Annapolis community of Wardour. Built to rival any chateau in France, this grand manor home offers 185 feet of private water frontage on Weems Creek.
popville.com
Cleveland Park ANC Rep says Buffalo & Bergen is coming to the old California Tortilla space!!
My goodness this is welcome news!! Commissioner Sauleh Siddiqui says that Buffalo & Bergen is: “going to be in the California Tortilla space!”. He was unable to share any other details and an email sent to Buffalo & Bergen has not yet been returned. Have a look at their...
theburn.com
Mon Amie Amy holding grand opening in Ashburn this week
A new gift shop coming to Ashburn has announced its grand opening date. Mon Amie Amy will hold a ribbon cutting and open its doors this coming Friday, November 4. The Burn told you about Mon Amie Amy back in August. It’s taken over the site of a former pet shop in the Goose Creek Village shopping center.
popville.com
Cafe Unido officially opens Shaw location today (near 9:30 Club)
“Panama’s premier specialty coffee company Café Unido is opening a second location in Northwest, Washington, D.C on Tuesday, November 1. The second location was originally slated to be a Unido Roastery set nearby Latin lifestyle market, La Cosecha. While those plans are currently on hold, the team is taking up the space at 901 W NW.
popville.com
It’s Officially Official, “Get ready to ride the Silver Line, six new stations opening November 15”
“Opening day is set for the Silver Line Extension – Tuesday, November 15 – connecting Metrorail customers to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes a modern winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
restonnow.com
Demolition of Lake Anne Fellowship House begins next week
The demolition of vacated Lake Anne Fellowship House will begin in the first week of November, according to Reston Association. The work will continue through January of next year of the former fellowship house. “Residents of the area are advised to be very vigilant while outside the Lake Anne Fellowship...
popville.com
“Disco for DCAF” Friday in Dupont
“I am working with Dupont Underground to throw a disco night fundraiser for the DC Abortion Fund on Friday, November 4 from 7pm – 11pm. The night will also include opportunities to register to vote, arts and craftsware sales to contribute to the fundraising, and more!”
9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)
Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
mocoshow.com
KICKZ Now Open in Montgomery Mall
Sneaker Boutique KICKZ is holding its grand opening today, October 29, at Westfield Montgomery Mall. According to KICKZ Instagram page, “the first 25 people inside the store will receive a $25 store credit at the door and all purchases that include both a sneaker and a clothing item will receive $50 for the first 50.”
