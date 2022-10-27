ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

ClutchPoints

Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles

After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers drop to 2-6 on the season following their 35-13 road defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, longtime head coach Bill Cowher believes that his former team needs to make one notable change on the offensive side of the ball. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the football 38 times […] The post Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

‘That’s not happening’: Bryce Young reveals the Alabama football birthday ritual Nick Saban won’t partake in

Bryce Young revealed an Alabama football birthday ritual that Nick Saban will likely not participate in, per Tide Illustrated. “That’s the GOAT,” Young said. “If he doesn’t want to go in the cold tub, that’s not happening. He’s definitely exempt from that.” Alabama has a birthday tradition where players and personnel go in a cold […] The post ‘That’s not happening’: Bryce Young reveals the Alabama football birthday ritual Nick Saban won’t partake in appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss

Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
STILLWATER, OK
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher

Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
OXFORD, MS
ClutchPoints

Commanders’ shocking plans for William Jackson if they don’t trade him

The Washington Commanders, despite being last in the ultra-tough NFC East with a 4-4 record, are still in the middle of the playoff hunt halfway into the season. They have won three straight games, the latest of which was a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night,. The Commanders’ defense, in particular, has […] The post Commanders’ shocking plans for William Jackson if they don’t trade him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints

The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The monster Brian Burns trade offer Rams made to Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are evidently heading into a rebuild and have already offloaded the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson. The next player who was a possible trade candidate is Brian Burns and apparently, the Los Angeles Rams offered the Panthers a massive package for the star pass-rusher. However, they turned down multiple first-round picks, reported Albert Breer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Brandin Cooks’ Twitter likes hint at Cowboys, Vikings trade desires

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been one of the players most frequently linked with a move at the trade deadline. Various teams could use a versatile wide receiver like Cooks, and with the Texans rebuilding, a deal makes a ton of sense. It seems that Cooks is on board with a trade, too, and he may have a couple of preferred destinations lined up. Cooks’ recent Twitter activity showed the wide receiver liking posts linking him with trades to the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, suggesting he has an interest in those two organizations as potential landing spots.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Chiefs plotting Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen team up at trade deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to fortify the roster at the trade deadline and they’ve been linked with a shocking trade for Josh Allen ahead of the buzzer. No, not Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. According to Sports Illustrated, via Dov Kleiman, the Chiefs have called the Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of securing a trade for linebacker/defensive end Josh Allen. Kansas City is hoping to improve their pass rush at the trade deadline and have honed in on Allen as a potential target to do so, should the Jaguars be willing to move him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Commanders must be sellers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Washington Commanders pulled off a miraculous comeback for the second straight week on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 to push their record to 4-4 on the season. In the ultra competitive NFC East division, the Commanders are somehow staying afloat. Now, the Commanders trade deadline strategy may have to be adjusted to accommodate their recent turnaround.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

