Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'

A video of a dog appearing to dance to the beat of a song by Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok. The clip posted by the TikTok account Sandi M (@goldenretriever.life) shows a golden retriever taking a few steps backward, seemingly moving to the Beyoncé song "Cuff It," as a message overlaid on the video read: "Nailed it."
Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'

A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
Cat Caught Climbing Into Owner's Duvet at 4am Melts Hearts: 'Little Spoon'

A cat has melted hearts online after a video of her waking up her owner at 4 a.m. to get into her duvet went viral on social media. The video, posted on TikTok on Monday by the pet's owner, under the username kittycat_lam, shows the cat climbing on top of the bed, trying to snatch the duvet off her, before proceeding to wake her up, get some "face rubs" and sleep in her arms.
