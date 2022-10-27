Read full article on original website
Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'
A video of a dog appearing to dance to the beat of a song by Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok. The clip posted by the TikTok account Sandi M (@goldenretriever.life) shows a golden retriever taking a few steps backward, seemingly moving to the Beyoncé song "Cuff It," as a message overlaid on the video read: "Nailed it."
Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'
A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
11 Quizzes That Are For Frog Lovers And Frog Lovers ONLY
Trust me, this is the kind of content you need right now.
Toca Life World: Make it Rain Anywhere
Learn how to make it rain anywhere in Toca Life World using the Rain Machine.
Kuma Sushi Bar: How to Repair Tables
Learn how to repair tables and get your restaurant up and running in Kuma Sushi Bar.
Cat Caught Climbing Into Owner's Duvet at 4am Melts Hearts: 'Little Spoon'
A cat has melted hearts online after a video of her waking up her owner at 4 a.m. to get into her duvet went viral on social media. The video, posted on TikTok on Monday by the pet's owner, under the username kittycat_lam, shows the cat climbing on top of the bed, trying to snatch the duvet off her, before proceeding to wake her up, get some "face rubs" and sleep in her arms.
Mysterious Ghost Lights Seen Floating Across the Night Sky
The "optical atmospheric phenomena" above Jeju City, South Korea, were formed by "plate-shaped ice crystals" that beam light to Earth, an expert told Newsweek.
Dog Hilariously Gets 'Taste of Her Own Medicine' With Toy That Barks Back
A dog hilariously got a "taste of her own medicine" after her owner bought the popular dancing cactus toy, which mimics what it hears. Celina Torres initially bought the toy for her son, but had much more fun with her 7-year-old dog, Arya. She told Newsweek: "I originally purchased the...
Metallica Fans Enraged at Singer's 'Stranger Things' Halloween Costume
James Hetfield dressing as a character from the Netflix show was apparently too much for some of his fans to bear.
Dog Demanding His Teeth Are Brushed Both Morning and Night Delights Viewers
An XL bully has left the internet in stitches after his owner revealed he runs upstairs every time he hears her brushing her teeth because he "lives" to have his teeth brushed too!. In a video shared on TikTok on Monday, under the username Carlyleighgyally, she said: "I'm going to...
Overwatch 2: Why Was Mei Removed?
Find out why Mei was removed in Overwatch 2 and when she'll make a return.
