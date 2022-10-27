ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Adidas May Continue the Yeezy Brand—Just Without Kanye West

By Helen Holmes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKCfz_0iozpaON00
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

When Adidas terminated its relationship with Kanye West in the wake of his rampant anti-semitism, the company made one thing abundantly clear: they would “end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” bringing an end to the “Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

But due to strange wording in the rest of the Adidas announcement, there’s a possibility that Adidas will still be able to change the branding on existing Yeezy designs, and sell them without West’s involvement or trademark. The Adidas partnership with West generated $1.7 billion in 2021: almost 7 percent of the company’s annual revenue.

With the loss of his share in the Adidas deal, which Forbes valued at $1.5 billion, West’s net worth dropped down to $400 million this week.

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership,” the Adidas statement announcing its break with West continues.

“Adidas has the rights to existing Yeezy product designs and can sell these using Adidas branding (not Yeezy branding) following the termination of the Yeezy partnership, which Adidas intends to do...it believes it can limit the loss of revenues through this strategy,” Royal Bank of Canada analyst Piral Dadhania told Fortune.

How did it come to be the case that West didn’t retain Yeezy design rights? West told Forbes in 2019, “West still owns 100% of Yeezy,” but the now-terminated agreement between Adidas and Yeezy, which was previously set to expire in 2026, granted West creative control over the designs, which doesn’t necessarily translate to ownership of the designs; Adidas AG was in charge of distribution and production of the shoes.

That agreement was brokered with the help of West’s ex-manager Scooter Braun, who set up the rapper in a contract with Adidas which granted him “a 15 percent royalty on wholesale, according to sources familiar with the deal, plus a marketing fee,” according to Forbes.

As West’s greatest adversary in pop, Taylor Swift, could have told him if he’d asked: be careful getting into any deal Scooter Braun is involved in.

According to Fortune, Mascotte Holdings Inc., West’s company, reportedly has a roster of 160 trademark applications and registrations related to the Yeezy brand, but Adidas owns the design rights to most Yeezy shoes.

Now that the contract between West and Adidas has been ripped up, Yeezy fanatics are gearing up to profit off of and horde the remaining Yeezy designs that still bear the Yeezy branding: according to sneaker-trading online platform Tradeblock, there has been a 2.5% increase in Yeezy trade activity over the past 24 hours and about a 10% increase in users adding Yeezys to their wishlist.

According to Tradeblock, the Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Onyx’ shoe went from #33 to #7 on the platform’s ranking of most-traded shoes after the news of the Adidas termination was released.

How West plans to move forward with his juggernaut shoe brand is a mystery, but he can rule out partnering with Skechers, whose headquarters he attempted to bum rush on Wednesday.

“Kanye West—also referred to as Ye—arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” a Skechers spokesperson told The Daily Beast in a statement. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Comments / 6

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Kanye West escorted out of Skechers headquarters

Rapper and businessman Kanye West was escorted out of Skechers headquarters in Los Angeles after showing up unannounced, the company announced Wednesday. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was escorted out shortly after arriving with a group of people and was filming without authorization, a statement from Skechers said. He apparently arrived at the headquarters in an attempt to find another company to carry his "Yeezy" sneakers line after Adidas terminated its partnership with him over his recent comments about Jewish people. Robert Greenburg, the CEO and founder of Skechers, is Jewish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
TMZ.com

Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away

Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
The Independent

Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
TheWrap

Fallon Laments Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Footwear Fail: ‘If There’s One Company That Could Help Him ‘Shape Up,’ It’s Sketchers’ (Video)

News broke Wednesday that Kanye “Ye” West hit yet another roadblock when, after being dropped by Adidas earlier this week, he arrived unannounced to Sketchers’ headquarters to court them for a new footwear deal. He was promptly shown out. Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at Skechers’...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
sneakernews.com

The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th

Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Adidas Split Has Sent The Yeezy Market Into A Frenzy

Many are looking to sell their shoes. Kanye West and Adidas have officially split up after a two-month standoff that got ugly, very fast. Ye had originally wanted to split from Adidas in September when he revealed that the brand was dropping silhouettes and colorways without his permission. It was an interesting admission, and Ye was trying to build a sympathetic case online.
Hypebae

Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"

Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Vibe

Kanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates Partnership

Kanye West has lost his billionaire status following Adidas’ decision to officially cut ties with the designer amid his many current controversies. According to Forbes, Ye’s deal with the brand accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. Parting ways with the athletic-wear giant now brings his estimated value down to $400 million.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
34K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy